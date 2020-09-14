Shweta Singh Kirti shares song dedication for brother Sushant Singh Rajput, listen to Josh-e-jahan here

bollywood

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 14:47 IST

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Monday shared a new song, dedicated to her late brother. The song, titled Josh-e-Jahan, encapsulates the spirit of the actor in all his positivity.

Sharing the video, Shweta wrote: “JOSH-E-JAHAN It has been 90 Days Bhai left his physical body. This song is dedicated to honor and celebrate his ever-felt presence in our lives. #Justice4SSRIsGlobalDemand.” The song has a video montage showing Sushant’s best moments. He can be seen running on a beach with a parachute behind him, running with his pet labrador, taking off on a flight, his fun moments with his sisters, shots of fans demanding justice for the actor holding marches with placards, his family moments with his father, late mother and Shweta. There are also shots of him modelling, billboards across cities around the world and many such happy moments from his life.

The song has been sung by Neel Ghosh and Arpita Chakraborty, the music has been composed by Shubham Sundaram. Its lyrics are by Aditya Chakraborty.

Shweta has been at the forefront of the family’s campaign to get justice for Sushant. Shweta has successfully run global prayer for the actor, run hashtags such as #FeedFood4SSR, #Flag4SSR and #Plants4SSR.

She has been sharing throwbacks with her brother to keep his spirit alive. Sharing one such a memory from the time they were children, she had written: “We promised each other that we will protect each other forever. But,I failed Bhai...I failed! But here is another promise I and the whole country make to you, we will find the truth, we will get you justice!I knew my brother, the kind of person he was, full of life and joy. He was like a child, the only thing he wanted was love. Koi ek baar, pyaar se haath pher de uske sar pe, pyaar se baat karle, bas that was enough for him to make him happy. He was not a person who would take his own life. My heart is not ready to believe it. Let’s keep our intentions clear, we want to know what is the cause of Sushant’s death, nothing less will suffice! It is Satya ka Agrah, #SatyagrahForSSR.”

Shweta has often come out in support of Ankita Lokhande and Kangana Ranaut, both of whom have come under attack for the passionate advocacy of the family’s claims in the death case.

Follow @htshowbiz for more