Home / Bollywood / Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans plant over a lakh saplings, Amitabh Bachchan posts a throwback

Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans plant over a lakh saplings, Amitabh Bachchan posts a throwback

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared the news that the late actor’s fans had planted more than a lakh saplings in his memory, while Amitabh Bachchan posted a throwback pic from the time he was but a baby.

bollywood Updated: Sep 14, 2020 11:49 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans planted saplings in his memory, while Amitabh shared a picture from his childhood.
Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day:

Sushant Singh Rajput dreamt of planting 1000 trees, his fans planted more than 1 lakh in his memory. Watch Shweta’s video

More than one lakh saplings were planted by Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans over the weekend, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti has said. Sushant had listed planting 1000 trees as one of his dreams.

Amitabh Bachchan shares his photo as a baby in a then-and-now post, internet calls it ‘the original swagger’

Actor Amitabh Bachchan shared a collage of pictures on Instagram, one of them being from the time he was but a baby. The internet calls him ‘the original swagger’.

Shibani Dandekar, sister Anusha delete posts calling for release of Rhea Chakraborty

Shibani Dandekar and her sister Anusha have deleted their respective social media posts calling for the release of Rhea Chakraborty. Shibani has been passionately defending Rhea in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Kangana Ranaut leaves Mumbai after being ‘terrorised all these days’, says her PoK comparison was ‘bang on’

Actor Kangana Ranaut, doubling down on her analogy of Mumbai resembling Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, has said that she was ‘terrorised’ during her stay. She has departed from the city on Monday.

Rupal Patel confirms return for Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, says the show can’t go on without Kokila

Actor Rupal Patel will return as Kokila Modi in the second season of Saath Nibhana Saathiya (SNS). In a recent interview, she said that there could not be SNS 2 without its Kokila.

