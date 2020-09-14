Amitabh Bachchan shares his photo as a baby in a then-and-now post, internet calls it ‘the original swagger’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 10:09 IST

Actor Amitabh Bachchan is pretty active on Instagram as is evident from the frequency of his posts. On Sunday, he posted a then-and-now picture with a rather funny expression on his face. One of the pictures in the collage, which was from the past, was one when the veteran actor was but a toddler.

Sharing it, he wrote: “... that be me .. then ..... that be me .. now .. NOW ?” The black and white picture shows him as a baby. He has a thick layer of kaajal around his eyes, as is still the practice in many parts of India. The contemporary Amitabh has a funny and surprised look on his face, seeing his own childhood picture.

Many fans wrote in to express their feelings. One called it ‘the original swagger’, while another wrote ‘still young! dynamic! evergreen’. His Brahmastra co-star Mouni Roy dropped a bunch of emojis in the comments section.

Amitabh, who recovered from the coronavirus in August, is back to doing what he does best -- shooting. The team of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 12 and the actor began the shoot of the episodes. On the occasion, Amitabh had posted pictures from the redesigned sets and written: “20 saal, 12 seasons, KBC, Kaun Banega Crorepati, Aarambh (20 years, 12 seasons, KBC, Kaun Banega Crorepati begins).” The sets have been redone, keeping in mind the social distancing norms, put in place in a post-coronavirus pandemic world.

Sharing another picture from the shooting process, which showed all the staff in PPE kits, Amitabh had written: “...be safe .. be in precaution .. work continues as must it should.”

In July this year, fans of the star were shocked to learn that Amitabh had contracted the virus. Amitabh had taken to Twitter and put forth the information himself in a bid to dispel rumours. He had written: “I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !” the actor was later hospitalised as well.

