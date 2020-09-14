e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 14, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Sushant Singh Rajput dreamt of planting 1000 trees, his fans planted more than 1 lakh in his memory. Watch Shweta’s video

Sushant Singh Rajput dreamt of planting 1000 trees, his fans planted more than 1 lakh in his memory. Watch Shweta’s video

More than one lakh saplings were planted in the memory of actor Sushant Singh Rajput over the weekend. Sushant had listed planting 1000 trees as one of his dreams.

bollywood Updated: Sep 14, 2020 08:58 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Sushant Singh Rajput with sister Shweta Singh Kirti.
Sushant Singh Rajput with sister Shweta Singh Kirti.
         

More than one lakh saplings were planted by Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans over the weekend, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti has said. The drive was initiated by her, in memory of her brother, who had said that one of his goals in life was to plant 1000 trees. Sushant died on June 14.

Shweta took to Instagram to share a video, complied from clips shared by fans, and captioned it, “#Plants4SSR. More than 1 lakh trees were planted across the globe. #Plants4SSR Thank you so much for making it happen.” The two-minute video shows several people participating in the planting drive, including actor Ankita Lokhande, who has been vocally supporting Sushant’s family during their legal battle with the actor’s girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty.

 

Ankita had also shared pictures of herself, planting saplings, on Sunday. “Hatchi and mamma. My partner In almost everything. Planting plants. It’s our way to remember him by fulfilling his dream. #plants4SSR,” she had written. Ankita was earlier spotted buying plants from the nursery, and urging Sushant’s fans to do the same. She said, “Sabko message do, plants lagao. Sushant ki 50 dreams mein se ek dream yeh tha ki woh 1000 plants lagane aur yeh meine apne taraf se shuruwaat ki hai aur I hope sab plants lagae (Tell everyone to plant plants. It was one of Sushant’s 50 dreams, and I’ve tried to contribute from my side, and I hope others participate as well).”

Mukesh Chhabra, who made his directorial debut with Dil Bechara, Sushant’s final film, also took to social media to share a picture of him planting a sapling. “Bhai #plant4ssr #plants4ssr,” he wrote, along with a heart emoji.

Also read: Plants for SSR: Mukesh Chhabra plants a sapling to fulfil one of Sushant Singh Rajput’s 50 dreams

Shweta had announced the #Plants4SSR initiative through which she urged the actor’s fans to plant as many trees as they can, and post pictures of themselves doing so on social media. “Can we make this happen? Let’s do it for our Sushant!” she had written.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
China invokes 1962 memories to put India on a defensive. It won’t work
China invokes 1962 memories to put India on a defensive. It won’t work
India’s Covid deaths inch closer to 80k as country reports around 1k new daily deaths for 3 weeks
India’s Covid deaths inch closer to 80k as country reports around 1k new daily deaths for 3 weeks
PM Modi lauds MPs for choosing duty amid Covid-19 as monsoon session begins
PM Modi lauds MPs for choosing duty amid Covid-19 as monsoon session begins
‘Reserve 80% ICU beds for Covid patients’: Delhi govt to private hospitals
‘Reserve 80% ICU beds for Covid patients’: Delhi govt to private hospitals
‘Covid made in govt-controlled Wuhan lab’: Chinese virologist offers proof
‘Covid made in govt-controlled Wuhan lab’: Chinese virologist offers proof
Delhi Metro resumes all services: Monday morning starts with a glitch
Delhi Metro resumes all services: Monday morning starts with a glitch
Man throws dog into lake in Bhopal, then smiles for video; case filed
Man throws dog into lake in Bhopal, then smiles for video; case filed
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In