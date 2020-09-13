e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 13, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Plants for SSR: Mukesh Chhabra plants a sapling to fulfil one of Sushant Singh Rajput’s 50 dreams

Plants for SSR: Mukesh Chhabra plants a sapling to fulfil one of Sushant Singh Rajput’s 50 dreams

Mukesh Chhabra contributed in fulfilling one of Sushant Singh Rajput’s 50 dreams - to plant 1000 trees. He planted a sapling on Sunday as part of the Plants4SSR movement and shared a picture of the same on Instagram.

bollywood Updated: Sep 13, 2020 20:22 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mukesh Chhabra planted a sapling in Sushant Singh Rajput’s memory on Sunday.
Mukesh Chhabra planted a sapling in Sushant Singh Rajput’s memory on Sunday.
         

Mukesh Chhabra, late Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend and the director of his last film Dil Bechara, has joined the ‘plants for SSR’ movement and planted a sapling in his memory on Sunday. The movement was kick-started by Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti and his fans.

Sharing a picture on Instagram to show a glimpse of the sapling he has planted in the late actor’s memory, Mukesh wrote, “Bhai #plant4ssr #plants4ssr,” along with a heart emoji.

Shweta is also running several other campaigns in her brother’s memory including #FeedFood4SSR and Flag4SSR.

Shweta had recently shared a video about Sushant’s dream to plant 1000 trees. This was 11th of his 50 dreams penned by the actor which he had titled ‘50 Dream List’ and shared on social media last year. This included learning how to fly a plane, train for IronMan triathlon, play a cricket match with left hand, learn morse code, help kids learn about space, play tennis with a champion and do a four clap push-up.

 

13 days after his death, his family had released a statement to announce a trust in his name. They announced that his childhood home in Rajiv Nagar, Patna will be turned into a memorial which will have his personal memorabilia and belongings including thousands of his books, his telescope, flight-simulator etc, for his fans and admirers. They have also set up the Sushant Singh Rajput Foundation (SSRF) to honour his legacy and support young talents in areas close to his heart — cinema, science and sports.

Also read: Tahira Kashyap turns a tree for kids Virajveer and Varushka, Sameera Reddy and Yami Gautam are left in awe

More than a month after his death, Sushant’s father KK Singh filed an FIR against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family members, accusing them of abetment to suicide. Rhea is currently under judicial custody in a drug case related to the actor’s death.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Covid-19 vaccine possible by 2021 first quarter, says Harsh Vardhan
Covid-19 vaccine possible by 2021 first quarter, says Harsh Vardhan
PM Modi’s ‘nudges’ had critical effect on Covid battle: Study
PM Modi’s ‘nudges’ had critical effect on Covid battle: Study
NEET 2020: 85-90 % of over 15 lakh students take exam amid COVID concerns
NEET 2020: 85-90 % of over 15 lakh students take exam amid COVID concerns
Listened to me like his own daughter: Kangana Ranaut meets Maharashtra guv
Listened to me like his own daughter: Kangana Ranaut meets Maharashtra guv
Delhi records over 4,000 Covid-19 cases for fifth day in a row: 10 points
Delhi records over 4,000 Covid-19 cases for fifth day in a row: 10 points
China, Russia key adversaries to existing world order: UK intel official
China, Russia key adversaries to existing world order: UK intel official
Kangana Ranaut vs Shiv Sena in Mumbai: Latest developments
Kangana Ranaut vs Shiv Sena in Mumbai: Latest developments
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In