e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / I don’t know what I am feeling: Mukesh Chhabra

I don’t know what I am feeling: Mukesh Chhabra

Director of Dil Bechara, Mukesh Chhabra, talks about his close friendship with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and how the meaning of the film has changed for him, now “that he is gone. It is bittersweet.”

bollywood Updated: Jul 19, 2020 13:26 IST
Kavita Awaasthi
Kavita Awaasthi
HT Mumbai
Mukesh Chhabra reveals that Sushant was the first choice for the film, and he had promised him to star in his debut directorial.
Mukesh Chhabra reveals that Sushant was the first choice for the film, and he had promised him to star in his debut directorial.(Photo: Instagram)
         

“The last month since actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise has been difficult and shocking for many in the industry and perhaps a bit more for the popular casting director Mukesh Chhabra. He was a close friend and “like a brother” to Rajput. More so, as Chhabra turned director with a film starring Rajput and has been working on “finishing the film since the last few weeks”. He says, “It’s been tough. I was in the middle of finishing the film for release, working on the trailer etc., and looking at Sushant every day- it was so difficult to work on the film. Right now, I don’t know what I am feeling- if I should be happy or sad. There are a lot of mixed emotions and I don’t know how to react to situations now. It is bittersweet, perhaps. For me, the meaning of the film has changed, as he is gone.” Chhabra’s debut directorial stars Rajput and newbie Sanjana Sanghi, is a remake of the Hollywood film The Fault In Our Stars (2014).

The last time they spoke was on Chhabra’s birthday in May. “We had a normal conversation. Everything was fine. I didn’t know that he had any issues (regarding mental health),” says the director. Ask him about the number of theories regarding Rajput’s death and even demands for a CBI inquiry and the director is brief and states, “I haven’t been much on social media. The investigation is on which will take its course. My focus is to do justice to Sushant’s last film.” 

View this post on Instagram

Finally after such a long wait, 2 years of my life. So many friendships close to my heart,so many ups and downs, happy and sad moments. Presenting to you our dream and the dream of my brother Sushant, who will live on in me till my last breath. The trailer of my debut film #DilBechara. So much has changed in my life these past years and I will always cherish every single moment. Putting the trailer out there in your hands and in your hearts. It's over to you now. For every single one of you to watch from your home as many times as you like, I'm glad it's free for everyone, without any subscription, so every single person in India can watch it. So many mixed emotions. I urge you to watch it with your family, friends, girlfriend, boyfriend, loved ones. For you to celebrate a life that lived and will forever be in our hearts. ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ ,जय भोलेनाथ Love to everyone 🤗 Mukesh Chhabra

A post shared by Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@castingchhabra) on

Talking about Rajput’s last film, his fans and supporters have been asking for a theatrical release and not a digital one. But Chhabra doesn’t reckon. He feels releasing on an OTT platform is the best decision as “everyone can watch the film”. “Look at the condition of our country (due to Covid-19). The times are such that every other film is releasing on OTT and I feel, it’s a good time to release as most people will watch it. At the end of the day, why do we make films? So that maximum number of people watch it. Ab wohi hoga. For another one year, there’s no chance of going to the theatres, I feel,” asserts the director. 

With just one focus, he admits that he is “going with the flow”. “I am not thinking about anything else. I want the audiences to see the film and appreciate it as Sushant, I and everyone else in the film made it with a lot of love.” Chhabra reveals that Rajput was the first choice for the film, and he had promised him to star in his debut directorial. “It was a promise that he kept it and when finally things fell into place, he agreed to do it without reading the script.”

tags
top news
AIIMS Delhi calls for volunteers for Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin’s trial
AIIMS Delhi calls for volunteers for Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin’s trial
Navy’s forward posture against PLA aggression in Ladakh muscles out Chinese threat on high seas
Navy’s forward posture against PLA aggression in Ladakh muscles out Chinese threat on high seas
‘Where’s the ad, chief minister?’ Gautam Gambhir attacks CM over waterlogged Delhi roads
‘Where’s the ad, chief minister?’ Gautam Gambhir attacks CM over waterlogged Delhi roads
LIVE: More than 2,500 Delhi Police personnel infected with Covid, says govt
LIVE: More than 2,500 Delhi Police personnel infected with Covid, says govt
Fears of second wave of Covid-19 outbreak loom large in Chinese province Xinjiang
Fears of second wave of Covid-19 outbreak loom large in Chinese province Xinjiang
Congress MLA alleges Vasundhara Raje link to arrested horse trading ‘agent’
Congress MLA alleges Vasundhara Raje link to arrested horse trading ‘agent’
After Chamberlain comparison, Rahul attacks BJP over ‘institutionalised lies’
After Chamberlain comparison, Rahul attacks BJP over ‘institutionalised lies’
‘Indians’ data belongs to...’: Union minister’s message amid Twitter hack row
‘Indians’ data belongs to...’: Union minister’s message amid Twitter hack row
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In