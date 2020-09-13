Tahira Kashyap turns a tree for kids Virajveer and Varushka, Sameera Reddy and Yami Gautam are left in awe

bollywood

Tahira Kashyap has shared adorable pictures from her playtime with son Virajveer, 8, and daughter Varushka, 6, on Instagram. The writer-filmmaker is seen posing for the camera with both the kids sitting on each of her shoulder.

Sharing the impressive picture, Tahira wrote, “When tall means doubling up as a tree for your monkeys to climb #happinessneedsnofilter.” She is seen standing in their garden, with Varushka sitting on her one shoulder and Virajveer sitting on the other. Both the kids look excited as they get to climb on to their mother’s shoulders and give her a half high-five from their mounted position. There is another picture of just Varushka sitting on her mom’s other shoulder and giving her a high-five.

Her friends and followers were mighty impressed with her new stunt and hailed her for her ‘mommy skills’. Sameera Reddy reacted to the post, “So cute” along with kiss-eye emojis. Yami Gautam commented, “So sweeeeet”. Singer Lisa Mishra called her “Best momma” while Mukti Mohan wrote, “Awwwleyyy.” Dia Mirza also dropped several heart emojis in her reaction to the pictures.

Tahira’s actor husband Ayushmann Khurrana had shared a picture of Varushka roaming around the house in his t-shirt and cap. He shared a glimpse of her on his Instagram Stories and captioned it, “My t-shirt. My cap. My daughter.”

Tahira often shares candid family pictures on Instagram. She had shared lovely pictures from her kids’ Raksha Bandhan celebrations. Sharing several pictures of Varushka tying a rakhi on the wrist of her brother, Tahira wrote about the two of them, “Rakhi #brothersisterlove. And right after clicking these pictures I was pulling them apart... a fight over ladoo pretty much summed up their priorities #rakshabandhan #rakhi.”

She had earlier expressed her feelings about home-schooling her kids during lockdown. Sharing a candid picture of the brother-sister duo, she had written, “Kids bring happiness ...true ... but uniformed kids bring even more joy to mothers!! Kab khulega school! Kab aayenge woh din #momsplea #momsplight #sweetmiserytattoo.”

