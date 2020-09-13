Ankita Lokhande shares pics as she goes gardening for Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘Our way to remember him by fulfilling his dream’

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 15:43 IST

Actor Ankita Lokhande responded to Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti’s campaign to plant a tree in memory of the late actor. Ankita shared refreshing pictures from her balcony garden, sitting amid potted plants and doing some gardening, in memory of her former boyfriend. In the pictures, She is also accompanied by her dog, Hatchi in the images.

Ankita also shows off her muddied hands in one of the pictures. Sharing the images, she captioned them as, “Hatchi and mamma My partner In almost everything Planting plants It’s our way to remember him by fulfilling his dream #plants4SSR.”

Ankita has been championing the cause of justice for Sushant. Recently, VJ Shibani Dandekar targeted Ankita in one of her statement. Shibani attacked Ankita after the latter penned an open letter on Wednesday, raising questions about Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty’s alleged procurement of drugs for Sushant. “Should she have allowed a depressed man to consume drugs? How is that going to help? His condition would deteriorate to a level that would make a man take the action that SSR has allegedly taken. She was the closest person to him at that time,” she has said.

Calling her open letter ‘grotesque’, Shibani claimed that Ankita never addressed her own relationship issues with Sushant but was quick to target Rhea. “No one has more hate in their heart(?) than you,” Shibani wrote in an Instagram post.

Ankita countered Shibani’s allegations and asked if she was looked down upon because she was a television actor. “I have been an ACTOR in Television & Bollywood for the past 17 years & now, when I am trying to support justice for my late friend, a view has been expressed that I am seeking JUSTICE because I need 2 seconds of fame and cheap publicity! I cannot fathom as to why any person would take such a stand. Is it because I have worked mostly on television and not in Bollywood? Is that why you would take a stand for the person with whom you have had a relationship for almost a decade?,” she had written. Ankita has since been receiving a lot of support from her industry friends.

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. Three top agencies of the country -Enforcement Directorate, the Central Bureau of Investigation and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) - are probing the case from three different angles. NCB recently arrested Rhea over procurement of drugs charges.

