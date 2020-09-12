Devoleena Bhattacharjee shuts trolls after she is targeted for supporting Ankita Lokhande: ‘I never used drugs’

tv

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 15:32 IST

TV actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee shut a troll like a boss when attacked for her tweets where she supported Ankita Lokhande and took a slant dig at Shibani Dandekar regarding Sushant Singh Rajput death probe and the prime accused actor Rhea Chakraborty. The troll dug up Devoleena’s past and tried to shame her for having been connected in a murder case. Not one to take things lying down, the actor replied to the troll in the same vein.

Reminding the TV actor of a case she was being questioned in, a Twitter user wrote, “Ap bhi kuch time pehle jail aur court ke chaakr kat rahi thi (You were also shuttling between jail and courts some time ago).” Devoleena was quick to reply saying, “By god grace aise naubat ayee nahi meri.God forbid kahin aapke chakkar naa lag jaaye.Sambhal k rahiye ga (It was never required but you must be careful. What if you have to visit courts and jails! Be careful.).”

By god grace aise naubat ayee nahi meri.God forbid kahin aapke chakkar naa lag jaaye.Sambhal k rahiye ga..😊 https://t.co/3HG8amuZB2 — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) September 10, 2020

The user also tweeted, “Questioned in a murder case similiarly here rhea is questioned ,she is not yet found guilty,” to which the actor responded, “And yes i never used drugs ever in my life nor i fed anyone nor i have misused anyones finances etc etc..hope you understood what i mean.”

And yes i never used drugs ever in my life nor i fed anyone nor i have misused anyones finances etc etc..hope you understood what i mean.😁 https://t.co/AFr13T2PM5 — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) September 10, 2020

Devoleena was questioned in regard with Mumbai diamond trader Rajeshwar Udani’s murder case in 2018.

Extending her support to Ankita after the Pavitra Rishta actor was slammed by Shibani Dandekar , Devoleena had tweeted, “Whoever she is but I must say all the day she got that 2secs fame targeting our beloved @anky1912. I mean like seriously... yeh toh hadd hi hogayee hai..Kahan se chale aate yeh log & kaunse duniya mein jeete hai. More power to you @anky1912 (this is enough...From where do these people come, who are these people. More power to you Ankita).”

Whoever she is but i must say all the day she got that 2secs fame targetting our beloved @anky1912.I mean like seriously... yeh toh hadd hi hogayee hai..🐣Kahan se chale aate yeh log & kaunse duniya mein jeete hai🙇🏼‍♀️. More More power to you @anky1912 ❤️🤗 — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) September 10, 2020

Devoleena recently opened up about the way the industry works in an interview with Hindustan Times. Elaborating on the difference between TV and film actors, Devoleena said, “During auditions or look test, we get to hear things like ‘Listen, we don’t want TV acting for this role’. Imagine how demotivating that is just before you’re preparing to face the camera with the hope of cracking a part. Someone should explain the difference between film and TV acting to me.”

Also read: Akshay Kumar revisits old life as waiter on Into The Wild with Bear Grylls: ‘I have lots of money. But that life is something different’

“They (people taking auditions) remind you that you are coming from TV, and that film world is something superior. I mean an actor is an actor, how does the platform matter? At times, we do go overboard on TV but that’s because the audience and script demand. Whatever you expect from any actor, we would deliver,” she added.

Devoleena has worked in some popular shows including Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and Bigg Boss 13 .

Follow @htshowbiz for more