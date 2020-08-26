e-paper
Devoleena Bhattacharjee: What's the difference between film and TV acting? It's time Bollywood stops looking down upon TV actors

Devoleena Bhattacharjee: What’s the difference between film and TV acting? It’s time Bollywood stops looking down upon TV actors

Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who is interested in working in Bollywood and has been getting offers, hopes that the film industry would judge her by her talent and not ponder on the fact that she has a television background.

bollywood Updated: Aug 26, 2020 14:56 IST
Shreya Mukherjee
Shreya Mukherjee
Hindustan Times
Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee have been a part of TV shows such as Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and Bigg Boss 13.
Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee have been a part of TV shows such as Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and Bigg Boss 13.
         

Despite the fact that several actors have had a successful transition from TV to films, there continues to be talks about discriminations, biases and prejudices against the small screen that exist. Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who has been getting film offers and has given auditions too, reveals having been through similar experiences.

“During auditions or look test, we get to hear things like ‘Listen, we don’t want TV acting for this role’. Imagine how demotivating that is just before you’re preparing to face the camera with the hope of cracking a part. Someone should explain the difference between film and TV acting to me,” rues the actor.

Known for TV shows Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and Bigg Boss 13, the actor shares that many of her colleagues, too, have shared such unpleasant incidents.  

“They (people taking auditions) remind you that you are coming from TV, and that film world is something superior. I mean an actor is an actor, how does the platform matter? At times, we do go overboard on TV but that’s because the audience and script demand. Whatever you expect from any actor, we would deliver,” adds the actor.

Bhattacharjee feels that it’s solely one’s talent that should be considered irrespective of the medium they belong to.

“Aise bahut saare film actors honge jinse main achha perform kar sakti hoon. You need to give me that opportunity. Judge me by my talent. Also, there are many film actors that people won’t know about, but TV actors are known to them. It’s high time Bollywood stops looking down upon TV actors,” insists the actor, adding that whether she gets to work in films or on the web, TV will always remain her first love.

Having done mostly lead roles on the small screen, is she looking forward to a similar exposure in films, too? Bhattacharjee tells us, “A TV shows goes on for a longer period of time, so if you do a two-minute role, no one will remember you. But in films, even a powerful two-minute role can make your career. In Gully Boy (2019) I loved Siddhant Chaturvedi, more than even Ranveer Singh. That’s what I mean. Plus, I want to do roles that are female oriented,” she tells us.

Ask if the narrative around nepotism and favouritism in Bollywood has ever bothered her and Bhattacharjee says such things are prevalent everywhere. “I don’t think there’s anything wrong in helping your child or relative, but outsiders must also get work. Waise bhi nepotism ki wajah se ek ya do film mil sakti hain, but if you next film flops, no one will ask you,” concludes the actor.

bollywood news

