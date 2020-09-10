IMPPA condemns BMC demolition at Kangana Ranaut’s office, says she shouldn’t have spoken on nepotism, drug abuse

bollywood

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 13:34 IST

After several actors and celebrities came out in actor Kangana Ranaut’s support, Indian Motion Pictures Producers’ Association has also issued a statement condemning the partial demolition of her Mumbai office by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The organisation, however, distanced itself from the actor’s recent comments on the film industry.

IMPPA president TP Aggarwal said in a press release, “All these things are neither good for the government nor good for Kangana Ranaut. The action taken by the Maharashtra government or BMC is absolutely wrong and should be condemned. Although the court has stayed the demolition, but BMC has already done what they had to do. At least they should have given time before demolition. You ask her what is wrong construction and if she had given the answer, they would have broken it if it was wrong. It never happens that you demolish a property on such short notice of one day.”

Insisting he does not support all of Kangana’s recent statements, he said, “I feel she should not have said some things and one of them is on nepotism. I believe that nepotism is everywhere. There is not much of nepotism in the film industry. If nepotism had been prevalent in the society then Kangana would not have been such a big star. She said that the entire industry is involved in drugs. If. many people take drugs, in an industry like this, then the drug mafia in Mumbai should have their share in the film industry.”

“As far as I believe there will be 5-7 per cent of people who take drugs and they are in every field. By calling the film industry a drug addict, you are stopping the funds coming into the industry. Kangana has also spoken wrongly and the people of Shiv Sena have also spoken wrong about her. We should not swear words for a lady,” he added.

The IMPPA president also said that Kangana’s office must be demolished if there is an illegal construction, adding that there are so many other unauthorised constructions throughout Mumbai and those should be brought down as well.

After the partial demolition, Kangana‘s lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui moved the High Court against the demolition of what the BMC termed as “illegal alterations” at her office. The Bombay High Court had stayed the demolition drive and asked the BMC to file a reply on her petition in the matter.

The BMC will file their reply to the stop-work notice issued by the Bombay High Court on Thursday in connection to the demolitions done to the alterations made to actor’s bungalow in Bandra.

Also read: Gulshan Devaiah shares Baba Sehgal’s Hindi cover of I Want It That Way, jokes Backstreet Boys ‘to sue themselves’ for copying singer

Ever since the videos and news of her office demolition surfaced online, Bollywood celebs voiced their support for Kangana. Kubbra Sait, Swara Bhasker, Onir, Dia Mirza,Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharya and filmmaker Hansal Mehta were among the first ones to condemn the act.

Follow @htshowbiz for more