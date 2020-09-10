e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Gulshan Devaiah shares Baba Sehgal’s Hindi cover of I Want It That Way, jokes Backstreet Boys ‘to sue themselves’ for copying singer

Gulshan Devaiah shares Baba Sehgal’s Hindi cover of I Want It That Way, jokes Backstreet Boys ‘to sue themselves’ for copying singer

Actor Gulshan Devaiah shared Baba Sehgal’s Hindi cover of I Want It That Way and joked Backstreet Boys want to serve as background boys in all of Baba’s videos as repentance for copying the rapper’s songs.

bollywood Updated: Sep 10, 2020 12:11 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Actor Gulshan Devaiah has shared a song from rapper Baba Sehgal - a Hindi cover of Backstreet Boys’ I Want It That Way. The actor took to Twitter to reveal what he believes should be the response of the famous western band.

Baba, who is known for is humorous songs, posted the song on Twitter. Gulshan reposted the song and wrote, “Backstreet boys have decided to sue themselves for copying Baba Sehgal & have also expressed their willingness to permanently serve as background boys in all of Baba’s videos as repentance.”

 

Baba had posted the song and tweeted, “Backstreet Boys Hindi mein - Shining tera Daant hai.” He had originally posted the song online in October last year. In Baba Sehgal’s signature style, the songs boasts of lines like ‘Ye sach hai aath din ki jawaani hai, ye sach hai 24 ghante ghar pe paani hai, Tu aag hai, sabun kaa jhaag hai’ and the hook line is ‘Shining tera daant hai’.

Watch the original English song here:  

Talking about the responses he receives online, Baba recently told Hindustan Times, “There are two types of trolling — one is hatred, the other is fun. I choose to focus on my work, and block accounts that tend to get abusive even if it means removing a thousand followers.”

 

View this post on Instagram

#babasehgal

A post shared by Baba Sehgal (@babasehgal) on

Also read: Piyush Mishra on nepotism in Bollywood: ‘No Kapoor or Khan family came in my way, but dadagiri does exist’

Earlier in May, Baba Sehgal has shared a new song ‘Namaste’ that addressed the coronavirus pandemic. The lyrics of the song suggested ways to deal with Covid-19 and how people around the globe adopted Indian salutation ‘Namaste’ amid the outbreak of the highly contagious virus. Through his song, the rapper asked people not to panic and stop travelling in a bid to control its spread.

