Gulshan Devaiah shares Baba Sehgal’s Hindi cover of I Want It That Way, jokes Backstreet Boys ‘to sue themselves’ for copying singer

bollywood

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 12:11 IST

Actor Gulshan Devaiah has shared a song from rapper Baba Sehgal - a Hindi cover of Backstreet Boys’ I Want It That Way. The actor took to Twitter to reveal what he believes should be the response of the famous western band.

Baba, who is known for is humorous songs, posted the song on Twitter. Gulshan reposted the song and wrote, “Backstreet boys have decided to sue themselves for copying Baba Sehgal & have also expressed their willingness to permanently serve as background boys in all of Baba’s videos as repentance.”

Backstreet boys have decided to sue themselves for copying Baba Sehgal & have also expressed their willingness to permanently serve as background boys in all of Baba’s videos as repentance. https://t.co/QnmMUb5Wzw — Gulshan Devaiah (@gulshandevaiah) September 10, 2020

Baba had posted the song and tweeted, “Backstreet Boys Hindi mein - Shining tera Daant hai.” He had originally posted the song online in October last year. In Baba Sehgal’s signature style, the songs boasts of lines like ‘Ye sach hai aath din ki jawaani hai, ye sach hai 24 ghante ghar pe paani hai, Tu aag hai, sabun kaa jhaag hai’ and the hook line is ‘Shining tera daant hai’.

Watch the original English song here:

Talking about the responses he receives online, Baba recently told Hindustan Times, “There are two types of trolling — one is hatred, the other is fun. I choose to focus on my work, and block accounts that tend to get abusive even if it means removing a thousand followers.”

Earlier in May, Baba Sehgal has shared a new song ‘Namaste’ that addressed the coronavirus pandemic. The lyrics of the song suggested ways to deal with Covid-19 and how people around the globe adopted Indian salutation ‘Namaste’ amid the outbreak of the highly contagious virus. Through his song, the rapper asked people not to panic and stop travelling in a bid to control its spread.

