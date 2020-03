Baba Sehgal fights coronavirus with new song Namaste: ‘Don’t go after bakri-cow, dal sabzi zyada khao’

music

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 12:19 IST

With an attempt to spread information in his usual fun manner, rapper and musician Baba Sehgal recently released his new song Namaste which is based on ways to deal with the novel coronavirus. Sehgal who is known for is humorous songs, started ‘amaste by speaking about how and why he chose to make a song on the topic.

“Firstly I thought of not doing any song on this issue since it is quite a sensitive topic, but when I saw Prince Charles doing Namaste on TV, I was taken aback,” he said in the video.

Namaste 🙏 #coronavirus sey bachney ka Indian Tareeka 👍 pic.twitter.com/9dMe1GVjpE — Baba Sehgal (@OnlyBabaSehgal) March 17, 2020

“I was very happy, because Namaste comes from a culture. So guys let’s do the Namaste and beat this corona shit,” he added before finally kick-starting the power-packed song.

The lyrics of the song are based on different ways to deal with COVID-19 and how people around the globe are adopting Indian salutation ‘Namaste’ to greet each other amid the outbreak of the highly contagious virus.

Through his song, Sehgal asks people to not panic and stop travelling to shoot the virus.

Moving further with the song, the ‘chicken fried rice’ singer took on people who are not taking coronavirus seriously and asked them to not go in crowded places.

The ultimate drop of the song, is ‘Haath jodo jodo karo tum namaste’ which urges people to adopt the practise of joining hands for greeting each other and adopt social distancing efficiently.

The 54-year-old singer ended the song by humming, “India, China, Lodon, Italy to America, Corona se bachne ka Indian Tareeka, Namaste!”

While the government is doing its part to spread information through its advisories, music can be a fun way to make the relevant information reach the citizens in the times of a global pandemic. The musician has won praises for his new rendition with Twitterati lauding his move.

Other coronavirus songs are also going viral. Bhajan singer Narendra Chanchal’s ‘Kittho Aaya Corona’ was a hit with Twitter users. A song on the disease by Instagram user iMarkkeyz is currently charting in over 30 countries worldwide. The song samples Cardi B’s Instagram video about coronavirus, adding a slick beat to the mix.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has reported 137 positive cases of coronavirus so far and has registered three deaths due to COVID-19.

