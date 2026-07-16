‘Meetings actually start on time’: Woman reveals Swiss office habits that surprise Indians

Every workplace has its own culture, and what feels completely normal in one country can seem unusual in another. An Instagram post comparing work culture in Switzerland with that in India has prompted many people to reflect on how differently offices can operate across the world. Swiss workplaces are known for punctuality and professionalism. (Unsplash)

Shared by Instagram user Simran Khokha, the post highlights several practices that she says are common in Swiss corporate offices but may come as a surprise to many Indian professionals. The video is accompanied by the text, "Things that are normal in Swiss offices but shocking to Indians."

The caption reads, "I have a friend who works in a Swiss corporate office, and some of the things that are completely normal there would genuinely surprise many Indians.

"No, it is not just the salaries. It is the workplace culture. "Here are a few things that stood out the most."

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What stood out about Swiss workplace culture? According to the post, meetings begin on time, and even being a few minutes late is considered unprofessional. Employees are judged more on the quality of their work than the number of hours they spend in the office. Working 12-hour days regularly is not seen as a sign of dedication and may instead be viewed as poor planning or an unrealistic workload.

The post also notes that managers may encourage employees to use their annual leave instead of letting it go unused. Calling colleagues after office hours without a genuine emergency is generally avoided, as personal time is respected.

Another point that stood out was that employees can disagree with their managers during meetings if they have facts to support their views. Blocking time in the calendar for uninterrupted work is considered perfectly acceptable, and telling a manager that the workload is too much is often viewed as responsible communication rather than complaining.