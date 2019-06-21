Sidharth Malhotra’s ‘SidAasan’ to Anurag Kashyap’s ‘leaning tower of Pisa’ handstand, here’s how Bollywood celebrated Yoga Day

On International Yoga Day, a host of Bollywood actors took to Instagram to display their yoga skills. Parineeti Chopra, Sonal Chauhan, Juhi Chawla, Anurag Kashyap, Sidharth Malhotra to Malaika Arora have shared inspiring posts.

Anurag Kashyap’s post, in which he is doing a handstand along with his teacher, was certainly funny. Sharing the picture, he compared himself to leaning tower of Pisa. He wrote: “Restarting Yoga on the world Yoga day with handstands .. and I am like the leaning tower of Pisa. But my teacher @rupal_sidh says the student must always be inclined towards the teacher , however inappropriate that may sound. So Happy World Yoga day . Best way to live.”

Taking the lead was Malaika Arora, who displayed intricate yoga postures, done usually by pros. Flexibility and strength were on display.

Malaika Arora doing yoga on Yoga Day. ( Varinder Chawla )

Malaika Arora meditates doing yoga. ( Varinder Chawla )

Juhi Chawla too took to Instagram and posted a funny picture of herself doing headstand, while flashing a ‘V’ sign. Sharing it, she wrote: “Today on World Yoga Day, I urge you to try one Asana! Yoga has calmed me down as a person It helps you feel better, recharged & rejuvenated. Yoga’s given me a certain kind of inner strength, certain self assurance from inside apart from the flexibility! I now adapt more easily to situations and find myself being able to work much better around them.”

Going from flab to fit like a pro was actor Parineeti Chopra and her post on Yoga Day only proved the point. She shared a post, which admirably displayed her toned frame. Sharing it, she wrote: “For flexibilty, strength and mental peace I love yoga #InternationalYogaDay.”

Actor Sonal Chauhan too shared a post and wrote: “Happy International Yoga Day!!!Thank you @anshukayoga for introducing me to this bliss.”

Actor Sidharth Malhotra too posted and video and wrote: “Here’s another one. Now try this #SidAasan also! #YogaDay2019 #AcroYoga #SidFit @sailendrasraane @aesthetics_yoga_abs @resetlifeindia.”

Over the years, Bollywood actors have taken to yoga in a big way with Shilpa Shetty and Malaika Arora showing the way. Yesterdays actor Rekha was the first Bollywood actor to show a dramatic turn in physique, thanks to yoga.

First Published: Jun 21, 2019 17:14 IST