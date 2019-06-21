International Yoga Day 2019: Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt, Shilpa Shetty lead the way as Bollywood embraces yoga. See pics, video

Bollywood has been at the forefront of championing the cause of fitness and good health, with actors like Shilpa Shetty, Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Bipasha Basu among others taking it to an all-new level. And when it comes to fitness, yoga is right up there. If ‘gym look’ is popular with stars, the yoga pose isn’t far behind. What’s more, many leading stars have taken their passion for yoga to the next level and turned entrepreneurs. While Shilpa’s yoga videos have a massive following online, she recently launched a dedicated fitness app. Malaika too started a fitness studio, the Diva Yoga, meant for women of today.

On International Yoga Day today, here’s a look at some the most dedicated yoga practitioners in Bollywood.

Shilpa Shetty

“Courage is attempting what you are scared of...Doing yoga for 15 years now and I have no shame in admitting that I was “scared” to attempt the Sirsaasana,” Shilpa talking about her early days as a yoga practitioner. She is probably Bollywood’s biggest proponent of yoga – we all know how popular her yoga videos are online.

Shilpa Shetty’s favourite asana on International Yoga Day

Alia Bhatt

Alia too practices yoga as part of her fitness regimen. Anti-gravity yoga seems to be a favourite of many young stars like Alia. The actor has shared several pictures and videos of herself practising yoga, and has said that she works out even on holidays.

Malaika Arora

The Bollywood actor’s Instagram page is full of her fitness routine --be it yoga, Pilates or her regular gym routines. Malaika has proved that age is only a number when it comes to matters fitness.

Bipasha Basu

Bipasha was among the earliest stars to take to yoga. In 2016, she had written: “Yoga takes you into the present moment, the only place where life exists.” Her Instagram posts with husband Karan Singh Grover, doing yoga together, get a lot of views.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena famously lost a lot of weight post giving birth to her son, Taimur. She credited the quick weight loss to a mix of Pilates, yoga and other workouts. “Bebo knows her body so well, so we knew exactly what works for her. We did a lot of Fly Fit—it’s the baby I’ve created, a mix of aerial yoga and Pilates,” her yoga instructor, Anshuka Parwani had told Vogue.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline calls herself a yogini and practices another kind of yoga, called pole yoga. She often shares pictures doing yoga. In fact, a picture of hers in mid-pose, even became a popular meme.

