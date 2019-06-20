Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor twin in white as they leave for New York to visit Rishi Kapoor. Watch video

Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they left for New York where they plan to visit his dad Rishi Kapoor. Rishi is currently in New York undergoing treatment for cancer.

Ranbir and Alia are seen twinning in white as they arrived at the Mumbai airport late Wednesday.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor at Mumbai airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

For the last couple of days, they had been stationed in Varanasi, shooting for their upcoming film, Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, it will bring together the couple onscreen for the first time.The first in Ayan’s three-part fantasy trilogy, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna.

Rishi has been undergoing treatment for almost a year now and wife Neetu Singh has stayed with him all along. Ranbir often visits his parents. Alia too has visited Rishi.

Earlier in April this year, Rishi was declared cancer-free. Posting a picture of Rishi and himself, filmmaker Rahul Rawal had written: “RISHI KAPOOR (CHINTU) is CANCER FREE!!!!” When contacted, Rahul told Hindustan Times, “Yes, Rishi is absolutely cancer free, now. I haven’t met him but spoke to him over the phone. He called me in the morning [Tuesday] and gave me the [good] news that he has totally recovered from cancer. There’s just a small follow up and procedure that he needs to get done to ensure that there is no recurrence anytime. So, that’s all that is left now.”

Rishi will reportedly return to work soon for a film with Juhi Chawla that he signed before his cancer was diagnosed. He had recently told Mumbai Mirror, “Yes, I am trying to return by August end, depending on what the doctors at the hospital say. I have recovered well and I am feeling good. Must be 100% fit by the time I am back.”

