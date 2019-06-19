Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Jackie Shroff attend Pahlaj Nihalani’s daughter-in-law Justine’s prayer meet. See pics

A host of Bollywood celebrities attended the prayer meet held in the memory of former censor board chief Pahlaj Nihalani’s daughter-in-law Justine Rumeau Nihalani at the ISKCON temple on Thursday. Justine was married to Pahlaj’s son Vicky Nihalani. She died at the age of 43 on Sunday.

Actor Sonakshi Sinha attended the meet with mother Poonam Sinha and one of her brothers. Actors Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Poonam Dhillon and filmmakers Boney Kapoor, David Dhawan, Anees Bazmee and Abhishek Kapoor were also present to pay their condolences. Amrita Arora, too, came to meet the Nihalani family with husband Shakeel Ladak. Raveena Tandon’s husband Anil Thadani and actor Kunal Kapoor also came to pay their respects.

Sonakshi Sinha with brother and mother at Justine Rumeau Nihalani’s prayer meet in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

Suniel Shetty at Justine Rumeau Nihalani’s prayer meet in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

Jackie Shroff at Justine Rumeau Nihalani’s prayer meet in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

Poonam Dhillon at Justine Rumeau Nihalani’s prayer meet in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

David Dhawan at ( Varinder Chawla )

Anil Thadani at Justine’s prayer meet in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

Amrita Arora with husband Shakeel Ladak, Anees Bazmee, Boney Kapoor and Abhishek Kapoor at Justine’s prayer meet. ( Varinder Chawla )

According to a report in Spotboye.com, Justine was suffering from a terminal disease since a year and died at the Jaslok Hospital on Sunday with husband Vicky by her side. Her last rites were performed on Monday. The couple was living in Jaipur but shifted to Mumbai a few months ago for her treatment.

Also read: Deepika Padukone poses with Kendall Jenner in NY, says ‘I wish you all the joy in the world and peace of mind’. See pics

Pahlaj Nihalani was the chief of Central Board of Film Certification for quite some time but was replaced by Prasoon Joshi in 2017. He has produced several Bollywood films, with Govinda-starrer Rangeela Raja being the latest. His other films include Govinda and Divya Bharti’s Shola Aur Shabnam, Saif Ali Khan and Twinkle Khanna starrer Dil Tera Diwana, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor starrer Talaash: The Hunt Begins and Raai Laxmi starrer Julie 2.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 19, 2019 21:21 IST