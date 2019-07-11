Sonakshi Sinha shares glimpse from shoot of Bhuj: Pride of India in Hyderabad, see pic

Ahead of the release of her upcoming comedy Khandaani Shafakhana, Sonakshi Sinha has teased her fans with images from the sets of her next film, Bhuj: Pride of India.The upcoming film is being shot at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad.

The actor, who will play the role of a social worker named Sunderben Jetha Madhaparya, gave a sneak peek into the film. She shared a picture from the sets which showed a hut made of mud and husks on her Instagram. “Bhuj Pride of India, Hyderabad,” she wrote.

The film will recreate the 1971 Indo-Pak war. It stars Ajay Devgn as its lead, who will be seen essaying the role of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik. He, accompanied by 50 air force and 60 defence security personnel, reconstructed the IAF airstrip at Bhuj. The team convinced around 300 women from a nearby village to help them rebuild the airstrip so that a flight carrying Indian Army officers could land safely.

Bringing back this heroic tale to life, the film also stars Parineeti Chopra who will play the‘femme fatale’ Heena Rehman. Sanjay Dutt will be seen as civilian Ranchordas Svabhai Ravari, Rana Daggubati will be seen playing Madras regiment lieutenant colonel and Ammy Virk as a fighter pilot. Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, the film will hit the theatres next year on August 14.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi who recently channelised her sporty look on the Elle Magazine cover, has a year marked with new releases as her upcoming film Khandaani Shafakhana is set to hit the theatres on August 2. Later, she will be seen reprising her role as Rajjo in Dabangg 3 alongside Salman Khan who plays the protagonist Chulbul Pandey.

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 17:07 IST