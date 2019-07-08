Sonakshi Sinha on Khandaani Shafakhana: ‘We still cannot say sex in public without people cringing’

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha has said her upcoming movie, Khandaani Shafakhana, touches important topics like gender equality “in subtle ways”, adding that “people don’t raise eyebrows on seeing a male gynaecologist” but it is frowned upon “if a woman wants to run a clinic to treat sexual disorders”.

Speaking to Mid Day in an interview, she said, “We call ourselves a modern society, but we still cannot say ‘sex’ in public without people cringing. The movie touches upon important topics, including gender equality, in subtle ways. While people don’t raise eyebrows on seeing a male gynaecologist, [it is frowned upon] if a woman wants to run a clinic to treat sexual disorders.”

Also read: Rangoli questions outrage against Kabir Singh with clip from Awara

Sonakshi, who has featured in what is mostly deemed as family films, said she was confused when offered the lead role in Khandaani Shafakhana. “The film is about Babita Bedi, who runs a sex clinic after she inherits it. I was surprised and wondered why they were approaching me for a film with a bold theme like this. If you see my track record, I have only done family entertainers. So, I was confused initially, but when they narrated the entire subject to me, I was floored,” she said.

Watch Sheher Ki Ladki from Khandaan Shafakhana:

She also cited films like Shubha Mangal Saavdhan and Vicky Donor and said, “” I am happy that we are making films like Vicky Donor [2012] and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan [2017], but these films have had a male protagonist. So I am proud to be the first actress to do a film like this.”

Directed by Shilpi Dasgupta, the film also features Varun Sharma and Badshah. It is slated to hit theatres on August 2.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 08, 2019 17:35 IST