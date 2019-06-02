Happy Birthday Sonakshi Sinha: Actor says she will spend her day at a farmhouse, just relax with no agenda

Actor Sonakshi Sinha turns 32 on Sunday. The Dabangg star shared her birthday plans and they are pretty regular. She wants to spend the day with her closest friends at a farmhouse on the outskirts of Mumbai.

“I have a solid birthday ritual — take a little time off work and head out of the city with a few of my closest friends. The location may vary every year but the intention stands (smiles). Since I couldn’t get too much time off this year, we’ve decided to spend the weekend at a farmhouse on the outskirts of Mumbai and just relax with no agenda. I’m really looking forward to enjoying with my friends before I come back to grind,” Sonakshi said in a statement.

On Friday, Sonakshi completed the shoot for Mrigdeep Lamba’s next where she stars with rapper and debutant actor Badshah and Varun Sharma. Sonakshi has three other films lined up — Mission Mangal, Dabanng 3 and Bhuj. A while back Sonakshi had also shared a picture of her character from Dabanng 3. She has also signed a couple of new endorsement deals which will keep her busy.

Alia Bhatt (L) and Sonakshi Sinha (R) pose during the trailer launch of Kalank in Mumbai on April 3, 2019. ( AFP )

Sonakshi was last seen Karan Johar production, Kalank, which boasted of big names of Bollywood including Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapoor. The film was widely panned by critics and also fell flat at the box office.

Earlier this month, she was spotted campaigning for mother Poonam Sinha who fought the recently-held general elections from Lucknow.

First Published: Jun 02, 2019 11:16 IST