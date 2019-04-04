Sonakshi Sinha debuts Rajjo’s first look from Dabangg 3, see pic

Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 has begun shooting and gearing up for the film’s shoot is its lead heroine Sonakshi Sinha. The actor took to Instagram to share a picture of herself in her character, Rajjo.

She wrote: “RAJJO is back!!! From Dabangg, to Dabangg 3...Its homecoming. Day 1 of shoot for me today, wish me luck.” In the picture, Sonakshi sports a backless dark pink choli blouse, showing off her toned back. We also see her pale pink printed sari in the frame.

Sonakshi is busy these days promoting her new film, Kalank, a Karan Johar production which boasts of many big names of Bollywood as its cast, including Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapoor apart from Sonakshi. The film releases on April 17.

Salman’s shoot in Indore, which is also his birthplace, has evoked a lot of interest among his fans. A video of Salman waving to his fans has surfaced online. Sharing the video, the actor wrote: “Namaste, Salaam Alaikum, Hello and a big thank you to all my fans & the police of #madhyapradesh #maheshwar #dabangg3 @PDdancing @arbaazSkhan @Nikhil_Dwivedi.” In the video, scores of his fans are gathered on the banks of river Narmada as Salman arrives. He is seen wearing a dark blue shirt with his signature aviators and moustache and his totally immersed in his Chulbul Pandey avatar.

There are other videos online which show him dancing to the beats of a song from the film, ‘Apni maujein hain, aazaad parinde hain’, sung by Sukhwinder Singh. Dabangg 3 is being produced by his brother Arbaaz Khan. While Prabhudeva will direct the film, it will see Kannada star Sudeep as the antagonist.

