Dabangg 3: Salman Khan dances to the film’s title track in this BTS video, watch

Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who is currently in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, to shoot for his upcoming film Dabangg 3, was spotted filming the title track in a video that has surfaced online.

Videos of Salman shooting on the banks of Narmada have surfaced and the actor is seen wearing his signature Chulbul Pandey aviators and sporting a moustache. He can be seen dancing as Sukhwinder Singh croons ‘Apni maujein hain, aazaad parinde hain’ in the background. The foreground shows the river with sadhus taking a dip in the water.

In another video, Salman is seen on the sets, throwing something in water.

Checkout more pics from the sets:

Salman also shared a beautiful picture from the location where he can be seen walking along Narmada river. “Shooting for #dabangg3 on the beautiful ghats of Narmada,” he wrote.

Shooting for #dabangg3 on the beautiful ghats of Narmada pic.twitter.com/iuolrQhXpt — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 2, 2019

Salman had revealed that the shoot of the cop drama will take place at his birthplace, Indore, writing, “Back in our birthplace for #Dabangg3 shoot @arbaazkhanofficial.” He can be heard saying in the video, “Arbaaz and me have just landed in Indore where we were both born. Then we are going to Mandleshwar and Maheshwar to shoot for Dabangg where our grandfather was posted when he was in the police force.” Arbaaz added, “That’s right. So we are going to have our first day of shoot tomorrow. Dabangg 3 starts tomorrow!” Salman also shared first pictures from the sets.

Kannada actor Sudeep has been roped in to play the antagonist in the film while Salman and Sonakshi reprise their roles of Chulbul Pandey and his wife Rajjo for the third time. The first film also marked Bollywood debut of Sonakshi, and was directed by Abhinav Kashyap.

Meanwhile, Salman has completed Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat opposite Katrina Kaif. Bharat is set to hit theatres on June 5. Sonakshi, on the other hand, is promoting her upcoming release, Kalank that also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit.

