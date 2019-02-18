Sonam Kapoor remembers Sridevi ahead of her death anniversary, says Mr India will always be her favourite

Sonam Kapoor recently appeared in a film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Lagaa and won praise for picking up a story for same-sex love. In a recent interview about her life and career, Sonam opened up about her aunt, actor Sridevi. February 24 will mark the first death anniversary of the late actor.

Sonam was asked which was her favourite Sridevi film and what were her favourite memories of the late actor. She mentioned how Mr India was her favourite Sridevi film and how she remembers her staying in their house for a long time.

Times Now quoted the actor as saying, “I think my favourite film of hers is Mr India. And my childhood memory of hers is her living with me in my house for many many years. And her letting me watch Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke on her television in her bedroom. I’ll never forget that.”

Sonam Kapoor on the red carpet of Filmfare Glamour And Style Awards 2019, in Mumbai on February 11, 2019. (IANS)

Last week, many from the Kapoor family including Boney Kapoor, his two daughter Janhvi and Khushi, brother Anil Kapoor and sister-in-law Sunita Kapoor were in Chennai for a special puja, organised on Sridevi’s first death anniversary (as per Hindu customs), organised at the last actor’s Chennai home. Pictures of Boney and his daughters were shared online. Also present at the function were English Vinglish director Gauri Shinde, her husband R Balki and Tamil actor Ajith.

Speaking at the occasion, Anil had been quoted by Mumbai Mirror as saying: “She was my brother’s wife and my wife’s friend as they connected really well. Whenever we met there was always fun, laughter and humour. People like Sri ji are difficult to forget. Her body of work is fabulous and inspiring. Her films are still being seen and pictures still being published everywhere. She will always be missed.”

It may be recalled that Sridevi had passed away in a Dubai hotel on February 24 due to ‘accidental drowning’. Her sudden passing away plunged the entire nation in grief.

