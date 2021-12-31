Sonu Sood shares his ‘biggest achievement’ as his hometown Moga gets a road named after his late mother

bollywood

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 20:06 IST

Sonu Sood got emotional as a road in his hometown in Punjab, Moga, was named after his late mother, Saroj Sood. Sharing pictures of the plaque honouring her, he called it his ‘biggest achievement till date’.

“This is... and this will be.. My Biggest Achievement Till Date. A road in Moga on my mother’s name: ‘Prof. Saroj Sood Road’. My actual road to success. Miss u maa,” the actor wrote on Twitter.

In another post shared on Instagram, Sonu wrote, “A visual that I dreamt of all my life. Today a road in my home town Moga has been named after my mom: ‘Prof.Saroj Sood Road’. The same road by which she traveled all her life. From home to college and then back home. This will always be the most important chapter of my life. I am sure my mom and Dad must be smiling somewhere from the heavens. I wish they were around to see this. I thank Mr.Harjot Kamal, Mr.Sandeep Hans and Mrs.Anita Darshi mam for making this possible. Now I can proudly say my most favourite place in the world is ‘Prof.Saroj Sood Road. . My Road to Success’.”

In October, Sonu remembered his mother on her death anniversary with a heartfelt Instagram post. Sharing a picture of her, he wrote, “13 years ago on the same day, 13th October.. when life slipped from my hands. Maa.”

Sonu has been at the forefront of relief efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic. From arranging buses, flights and trains for stranded migrant workers and students to sponsoring medical treatment of the needy, he has been involved in numerous humanitarian activities.

Each day, Sonu responds to several requests for help on Twitter. In August, he revealed that he gets thousands of requests on various platforms every day, and apologised for not being able to reply to all of them, as it is ‘humanly impossible’ to do so.

Recently, it was reported that Sonu mortgaged eight properties across Mumbai to raise Rs 10 crore for the lesser privileged. Talking about the same, he told HT Brunch, “I always thought I came to this city (Mumbai) to become an actor. And yeah, I did become one and do movies in different languages, but when you do something like this that helps people, that’s when you connect with your soul. I feel this is what I came to Mumbai for.”

Sonu recently released a memoir titled I Am No Messiah, which chronicled his journey from Moga to Mumbai as well as focussed on his humanitarian efforts.

