Home / TV / Neha Kakkar says Rohanpreet Singh was in tears ahead of their wedding: ‘I told him we could put off the shaadi’

As Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh appeared on Indian Idol’s shaadi special episode, the singer dropped a few secrets about their wedding.

tv Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 17:47 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh on Indian Idol.
Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar is all set to appear on the show with her husband Rohanpreet Singh in an episode dubbed as ‘shaadi special’ by the makers. Neha’s whirlwind romance and wedding with Rohanpreet has caught the attention of the entire country with the couple appearing on a number of shows recently, including The Kapil Sharma Show.

Rohanpreet said he was extremely happy that he was on such an important platform thanks to his wife. “This is one of the biggest stages and I am standing on it because of my wife I feel so lucky. I feel so proud of Neha that whatever she touches turns into gold. I am really glad she is there with me,” he said.

 

Twinning in black and green, the newlyweds also dropped quite a few secrets about each other. Neha said Rohanpreet was practically in tears ahead of their wedding. She imitated the way Rohanpreet was crying and said on the show, “I told him that we can put off the wedding and continue the way we are.”

Neha had said earlier that Rohanpreet was not ready to tie the knot yet as he was just 25 years old, while she was at that stage of her life that she wanted to settle down. She said she stopped talking to Rohanpreet after that. However, he again got in touch with her and said he cannot live without her and said ‘let us get married’.

Neha said that Rohanpreet had had a few beers and he thought he would forget everything by morning. The next morning, Neha flew to Chandigarh for the shoot of another music video and Rohanpreet came to meet her in her hotel room. She revealed, “Yeh kehte hai, ‘Nehu, kal ki baat yaad hai na?’ Maine kaha, ‘Pee thi aapne, mujhe kyun nahi yaad rahegi?’ (He asked if I remembered what happened last night. I said, ‘You were the one who was drinking, why will I not remember?’).”

