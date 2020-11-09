Neha Kakkar reveals love story with Rohanpreet Singh: ‘He was the cutest boy I had ever come across, the attraction was strong’

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 10:25 IST

Singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh took the nation by surprise with their wedding just days after making their relationship official on Instagram. Now, the couple has shed some light on how love blossomed between them. Designer Anita Dongre, who designed their outfits for the mehendi and sangeet functions, shared the story of their whirlwind romance.

Rohanpreet revealed that he first met Neha to shoot for their first music video, Nehu Da Vyah. “We literally met for the first time on the set of the song we did together - Nehu Ka Vyah and I didn’t even realise what she wrote for that song would come true one day. It literally changed my life for the best,” he said.

Neha realised that Rohanpreet was ‘the one’ not long after their first meeting. She was drawn to his good looks and polite behaviour. “My first impression of him was that he was so good to each and every person on the set. And undeniably, he was the cutest boy I had ever come across. The attraction was strong. I think it was really in those initial moments itself that I knew he was the one for me,” she said.

For Rohanpreet, it was ‘love at first sight’ with Neha. He was impressed by her down-to-earth nature despite being a huge celebrity. He revealed, “For me it was absolutely love at first sight. She’s one of the most down to earth people I’ve met. One fine day, I mustered the courage to propose to her and she said yes! Shukar hai mere rabba. Really, thank you, God.”

Neha and Rohanpreet’s wedding festivities were spread across Mumbai, Delhi and Chandigarh over several days. Their roka ceremony took place on September 21 in Mumbai, exactly a month before their single Nehu Da Vyah was released.

The wedding celebrations in Delhi kicked off with haldi and mehendi ceremonies as well as a sangeet night on October 23. The following day, they got married in an Anand Karaj ceremony at a gurdwara in the morning. In the evening, they tied the knot according to Hindu rituals.

Neha, Rohanpreet and their families then headed to Chandigarh for a lavish reception on October 26 at The Amaltas.

Currently, Neha and Rohanpreet are enjoying their honeymoon in Dubai, and staying at the Palazzo Versace hotel. The two have been sharing glimpses from their romantic getaway on Instagram stories.

