Home / Music / Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh give a peek into their Dubai honeymoon, see photos

Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh give a peek into their Dubai honeymoon, see photos

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh have left for their honeymoon in Dubai. The couple got married in October after a whirlwind romance.

music Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 16:39 IST
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are vacationing in Dubai.
Singer Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh have flown out to Dubai for honeymoon, sharing glimpses of their flight and hotel suite in the kingdom where they are staying. The couple got married in October in Delhi and hosted wedding receptions in Mumbai and Chandigarh.

Neha shared photos from Mumbai airport as well as the Palazzo Versace hotel, where the two are staying. In one of the videos, Neha can be seen commenting as she is handed over a coffee cup with message of ‘staying safe’. Rohanpreet is also featured in the video.

In another video, Rohanpreet can be seen capturing the view from the hotel and their room. The couple was given a warm welcome at the hotel.

 
 

Neha and Rohanpreet married in Delhi on October 24, which was preceded by their haldi, mehendi ceremonies and sangeet ceremonies. They married in an Anand Karaj ceremony at a gurdwara in the capital, followed by a wedding as per Hindu rituals.

They hosted two receptions – in Chandigarh and Mumbai.

Last week, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh celebrated their first Karwa Chauth. In the pictures, the singer can be seen wearing a red outfit while Rohanpreet looks dashing in a white sherwani and an embroidered shawl. “My first Karwa Chauth with hubby,” Neha Kakkar captioned one of her posts while sharing another album, she wrote: “Thank you, Mumma Papa for everything!”

Neha has lent her voice to Manali trance, Dilbar redux, Kala Chashma and Simmba’s Aankh Mare redux. Rohanpreet had appeared in the wedding reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, in which he vied for Shehnaaz Gill’s hand. He also appeared in the musical reality show India’s Rising Star.

