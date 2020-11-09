e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 09, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Firoz Nadiadwala on wife Shabana Saeed’s arrest by NCB: ‘The truth will be out’

Firoz Nadiadwala on wife Shabana Saeed’s arrest by NCB: ‘The truth will be out’

After his wife Shabana Saeed was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Sunday, producer Firoz Nadiadwala said that ‘the truth will be out’. However, he did not comment on the allegations of procurement of drugs.

bollywood Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 08:47 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mumbai: Shabana Saeed, wife of Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala, arrives at NCB office after being arrested by the officials in connection with a drug case, in Mumbai.
Mumbai: Shabana Saeed, wife of Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala, arrives at NCB office after being arrested by the officials in connection with a drug case, in Mumbai.(PTI)
         

Producer Firoz Nadiadwala has responded to the arrest of his wife, Shabana Saeed, on Sunday by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). While he did not comment on the drugs charges, he seemed to suggest that they were false. He said that ‘the truth will be out’.

On Sunday, the NCB arrested Shabana and four others in their ongoing crackdown on the use of drugs in Bollywood. In a raid at her home in Juhu, officials found 10 grams of marijuana. The others arrested are accused of being drug peddlers and suppliers.

Talking to SpotboyE, Firoz said, “The truth will be out. Pray for me, bhai.” However, he did not make any comment on the allegations of procurement of drugs levelled against Shabana.

On Sunday, Sameer Wankhede, the zonal director of NCB, confirmed Shabana’s arrest to Hindustan Times. She has been arrested under section 67 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Firoz has also been summoned for questioning in the case.

Also see | Bigg Boss 14 promo: Contestants grilled by Farah Khan, Aly Goni loses his cool in quarantine

On the basis of a tip-off, the NCB arrested Wahid Abdul Kadir Shaikh alias Sultan Mirza, who revealed Shabana’s name while being questioned. An NCB team then reached her home in Juhu and conducted a search in the presence of two independent witnesses. 10 grams of ganja (marijuana) were recovered. Her statement was recorded, following which she was arrested.

The three others arrested are allegedly drug suppliers and their questioning is underway. “The operation is still going on; hence the names of the other three suppliers cannot be revealed at this stage. We have seized commercial quantities of drugs from their possession,” Sameer Wankhede said.

Firoz is a prominent producer in Bollywood and has produced several films including Welcome, Welcome Back, Phir Hera Pheri, Aan: Men At Work, Awara Paagal Deewana, Ghar Ho To Aisa and others.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Donald Trump-to-Joe Biden handoff stalls as president rejects outcome
Donald Trump-to-Joe Biden handoff stalls as president rejects outcome
‘Bankable’ Nitish’s poll appeal now under cloud
‘Bankable’ Nitish’s poll appeal now under cloud
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh issues warning to TMC workers
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh issues warning to TMC workers
LIVE: 38,619 new Covid-19 cases in France as tally reaches 1,787,324
LIVE: 38,619 new Covid-19 cases in France as tally reaches 1,787,324
Uttar Pradesh govt to launch website for first-ever virtual Deepotsav in Ayodhya
Uttar Pradesh govt to launch website for first-ever virtual Deepotsav in Ayodhya
15th Finance Commission submits its report today: Key things to know
15th Finance Commission submits its report today: Key things to know
Joe Biden’s long history with China is unlikely to mend Trump-era rift
Joe Biden’s long history with China is unlikely to mend Trump-era rift
Lara names six most impressive young Indian batsmen of IPL 2020
Lara names six most impressive young Indian batsmen of IPL 2020
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In