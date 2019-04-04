Step inside Katrina Kaif’s working vacation in Maldives. See pics

Actor Katrina Kaif is currently enjoying the perks of her profession. The actor has flown to Maldives for a new project. While she refrained from posting any pictures of herself, she did share glimpses of the picturesque location on her Instagram stories.

However, hair artist Daniel Bauer posted a selfie with the Thugs of Hindostan actor on his Instagram handle along with the caption, “Good night from the Maldives!” The actor can be seen peeping from behind the shoulder in the picture.

Until Katrina shares new pictures of herself from Maldives, she kept her fans updated about her adventurous activities by sharing a video of her seaplane ride. She also took them inside her hotel besides the blue beaches, shacks and jettys on her Instagram stories.

Katrina shared these pics and videos in her Instagram stories.

Maldives has emerged as a favourite holiday destination of the Bollywood celebrities. Recently, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor had flown to the island nation for a short vacation. However, the two kept their fans guessing by sharing only their solo pictures on their respective Instagram accounts .

On the work front, Katrina walked the red carpet at HT India’s Most Stylish on March 29. She stole the attention in a red gown with a thigh-high slit and went on to win the Trendsetter of the Year award. She shared the stage with Akshay Kumar and said in her speech, “I am sharing a stage with Akshay after a long time and that really means something to me.”

Preity Zinta and Katrina Kaif at HT Most Stylish Awards 2019. ( Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo )

The Fitoor actor has wrapped up the shoot of Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat in which she will be seen opposite Salman Khan. The two have already delivered quite a few blockbusters including Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Katrina’s last two films: Thugs of Hindostan opposite Aamir Khan and Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan turned out to be disappointments at the box office.

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 14:58 IST