Sunny Leone is back in Mumbai after 6 months, says she left with a ‘heavy heart’ as her family is still in Los Angeles. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 09:02 IST

Actor Sunny Leone flew into Mumbai after spending nearly six months in her Los Angeles home in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. She posted pictures from the aircraft and on arrival.

Sharing a picture from inside aircraft, she wrote: “After 6 months it’s time to come home Mumbai!! New adventure!” The picture showed her in a casual attire--a black T-shirt and a slim black jacket to go with it--as she sat on her seat. Sunny wore a pair of big, blue-tinted glasses, which dominated the frame. She shared some more pictures from her journey and mentioned that her family had not accompanied her to Mumbai. She wrote: “Hmm... on my way. Heavy heart leaving my family. But it’s time to go back to work!!!”

She shared another picture, perhaps from the Mumbai airport, and wrote: “Just want the day to end! Mood.....” This time, her jacket was off.

After spending the initial few months in Mumbai, she flew to her Los Angeles home in May with her husband and kids. She shared a post to explain how she felt she could take better care of her children and family in the US. Sharing a Mother Day’s post, she had written: “Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers out there. In life when you have children your own priorities and well being takes the back seat. Both @dirrty99 and I had the opportunity to take our children where we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer ‘corona virus. Our home away from home and secret garden in Los Angeles. I know this is what my mother would have wanted me to do. Miss you mom. Happy Mother’s Day!”

Also read: Tahira Kashyap feels Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte’s lovemaking scene in Andhadhun ‘could have been longer’

Through her six months in Los Angeles, Sunny has kept her fans entertained, sharing posts of the family’s various outings and moments together. Only recently, the husband and wife and shared fun pictures with their kids - daughter Nisha, Noah and Asher- as they celebrated Halloween.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter