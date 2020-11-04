Tahira Kashyap feels Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte’s lovemaking scene in Andhadhun ‘could have been longer’

bollywood

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 16:38 IST

Author and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap, the wife of actor Ayushmann Khurrana, was once insecure to see him romancing beautiful women on screen. However, she now has no qualms about it and looks at things from an ‘artistic point of view’.

Tahira got candid about her ‘immature’ response to Ayushmann’s intimate scenes in Vicky Donor and Nautanki Saala. She said that she was pregnant at the time of Vicky Donor and felt insecure that while she looked ‘like a whale’, her husband was romancing on screen.

“Vicky Donor se shuru ho gaya tha. I was at home, I was pregnant and looking like a whale. I had gained 20 kilos and every woman goes through the journey. But I kept thinking that I’m looking like this, and my husband is romancing on screen. My reactions were immature but I don’t regret that at all. Yes, I did have these insecurities. It didn’t finish off there. It went on to Nautanki Saala, where he recorded the longest kiss on screen. It was all out in the press and it got to me,” she told Pinkvilla in an interview.

However, Tahira’s perspective has undergone a sea-change since then. In fact, she felt Ayushmann’s lovemaking scene with Radhika Apte in Andhadhun was too short. “I remember watching Andhadhun and telling Sriram (Raghavan, director) sir that I wish the lovemaking scene between Ayushmann and Radhika could have been longer. It seemed too quick and abrupt. So that’s the change I have had. Now, I look at it from an artistic point of view. Today, I’m a filmmaker and I might also need someone to enact out love on screen, regardless of whose husband or boyfriend he is, so I took time to realise that this is okay,” she said.

Meanwhile, Tahira is all set to celebrate Karva Chauth on Wednesday. She took to Instagram to share a picture of her self-applied mehendi gone wrong. She revealed in her caption that she tried to draw snowflakes, but the design reminded people of the coronavirus.

“Karva chauth in times of corona! Honestly had set out to make snowflakes (paucity of time leads to this kind of self art) until someone pointed out why would you make coronavirus!! Now blame it on my skills or mind being clouded constantly by this stupid virus. wishing you all a very happy corona free #karvachauth #gocoronago,” she captioned her Instagram post.

