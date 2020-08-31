Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law Vishal admits to being biased, says SSR was ‘not a random film actor’ that he could stay unbiased

bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law, Vishal Kirti, has been sharing regular blog posts about the actor’s death. On August 29, he wrote a post titled ‘In the defense of the family’, in which he refuted the allegations made by Rhea Chakraborty in her recent interviews. In a new blog post, he has responded to allegations of ‘bias’ in his writing.

In his new post, Vishal admitted that he was biased, as the case involved members of his family. “The last blog I wrote received a lot of positive response. However, an extremely small minority complained about bias in my writing. I am writing a quick response to that,” he wrote, thanking those who were fighting for justice for Sushant and his family.

Vishal said that he was ‘not in the loop completely’ when it came to the events in Sushant’s life in the last one year. “I have made this clear that I was not in the loop completely as far as happenings with Sushant is concerned for the last one year, except for some details. So, I am also learning new facts everyday. But if I have to form an opinion based on the facts, I will obviously have bias in the support of my wife’s family and bias against the prime accused. I will obviously follow the line of thinking in my father-in-law’s FIR. Most of the facts out now have already confirmed my bias to be correct,” he wrote.

Vishal, who is married to Sushant’s elder sister Shweta Singh Kirti, said that he ‘should be allowed’ his bias as the case involved members of his family that he has known for decades. “No matter how much objectivity I can claim, there will be some bias in my writing and I should be allowed that. The man who passed away was my children’s uncle, my wife’s brother and someone whom I have known for over 22 years, not a random Film Actor that I should stay unbiased,” he wrote.

“Let me have my biases while the investigation is ongoing. And I trust the investigative agencies to bring out the truth and confirm my biases to be correct to the full degree. Satyameva Jayate!” he added.

Sushant died on June 14. His family holds Rhea responsible for his death and has accused her of drugging him, siphoning off his money and not letting him keep in touch with them. She has denied the allegations.

In his blog post dated August 29, Vishal slammed the ‘tone’ of Rhea’s recent interviews. “Legally, the suspect has the right to do all the interviews she desires to do. What was shocking to see was the tone of the interviews. There were no rebuttals to unsatisfactory answers and no desire to get to the truth. The whole idea was to provide a platform so that she can tell a story. In addition to the interviews, I am noticing that the ‘accused friendly’ tv channels have sprung into action to set a different narrative. One must seriously question what the incentives are,” he wrote. He also refuted her claims that Sushant shared a strained relationship with his sisters.

