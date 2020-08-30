Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law slams Rhea Chakraborty’s allegations against family, defends SSR’s sisters and father

bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law, Vishal Kirti, has offered a rebuttal to comments made by Rhea Chakraborty in her recent interviews. Vishal, who is married to Sushant’s sister Shweta, began with the disclaimer that he is basing his opinions on conversations with other family members, and is not speaking on behalf of Sushant’s father.

Rhea, who has been accused of abetting Sushant’s suicide and misappropriating his funds, in several television interviews earlier this week spoke for the first time about the case. Sushant died on June 14.

Rejecting Rhea’s allegation that the family did not support Sushant when his mental health declined, Vishal wrote in his blog that while he is a ‘champion’ of mental health awareness, he believes that in the case of Sushant’s death, the angle is being used as a ‘cover-up’. He defended his sisters-in-law, who according to Rhea did not stay back at the resort where they all met, despite Sushant showing worrying signs. Vishal wrote, “The real story is that though Sushant got his and his sisters’ tickets booked for Chandigarh (since he wanted to go back with them), he ultimately succumbed to the blackmailing tactics of the conspirators and got his tickets cancelled.”

He said that the narrative changed after a drug angle was introduced in the case. The Enforcement Directorate, in its investigations into the financial aspects of the case, found there to be a drug aspect as well. The Narcotics Control Bureau soon launched its own probe.

Calling the idea that Sushant was smoking weed and not Rhea ‘hogwash’, Vishal wrote, “Even if we accept for a moment that it was Sushant who was doing it, what kind of partner procures drugs for their loved ones when the accused is claiming that she has never done drugs in her life. It means one of the two things. Either the accused was pushing drugs on Sushant (proving the FIR charges) or it was the accused who was doing the drugs.” Rhea in an interview to India Today had claimed that Sushant used to smoke marijuana, and that she was trying her best to get him to stop.

Rhea also claimed that Sushant’s relationship with his father was always strained, and that they hadn’t met for five years before she entered Sushant’s life. Vishal narrated a story that he claimed would discredit Rhea’s statements. He wrote, “The real story is that my father-in-law went to Delhi to live with Sushant and Priyanka Di while Sushant was attending a high school in Delhi and Priyanka Di was in college. To me, this is a sign of a father dedicated to his children’s education. My wife was attending high school in the best school in Patna and my late mother-in-law stayed back in Patna so that my wife could finish her schooling. All I can see is middle class parents making sacrifices to expose their children to the best opportunities and as a matter of fact Sushant’s father was living with him and supporting him.”

