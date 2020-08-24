Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law Vishal shares unseen videos of actor at sister Shweta Singh Kirti’s wedding. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 15:29 IST

Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law, Vishal Kirti, has shared unseen videos of the late actor from his wedding reception. Vishal married Sushant’s elder sister Shweta Singh Kirti in 2007.

Vishal shared three videos - one of Sushant at the wedding and the other two of him at the reception. Both functions took place on June 21, 2007.

In a blog post on Sunday, Vishal requested everyone to stop asking him for ‘clarifications and details about Sushant’s death case’. He said that he is not aware of a lot of the details and has not asked the family on purpose, as he does not want to add to the stress.

Talking about their personal equation, Vishal said that he was friends with Sushant from 1997 and became his brother-in-law in 2007. Though Vishal was regularly in touch with him from 2007 to 2019, they ceased talking after Sushant began dating Rhea Chakraborty. “I was not in touch with Sushant on a one-on-one basis after Rhea came into his life in 2019. I was in regular touch with him for 12 years before that though, since my wedding,” he wrote.

Vishal ended his post by sharing unseen videos from his wedding and wrote, “On a lighter note, here are a few videos from my wedding reception in June 2007. Sushant was a 21-year-old chap then but had the body language of a celebrity even back then. Some pleasant memories in the middle of this chaos.”

Sushant died on June 14 and his father, KK Singh, has filed an abetment to suicide case against Rhea, her family members and associates. Shweta and the rest of the family had been pushing for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death, which was granted by the Supreme Court last week.

Also read | Kangana Ranaut responds to Boycott Kangana emerging as top trend on Twitter: ‘Mice are coming out of their holes’

On the two-month anniversary of Sushant’s death, Vishal wrote in a heartbreaking blog post that the family was in a lot of pain. Narrating how he broke the tragic news to Shweta, he wrote, “Why am I sharing all of this? I am sharing this because it’s been two months since that fateful night and we are still struggling. Emotions are still high and eyes are still watery. What was taken away from us that night is hard to express in words. Our lives will never be the same again.”

“However, we hope that an unbiased investigation would shed light on what transpired and perhaps give us some closure so that we can focus on cherishing his memories instead of always wondering what exactly happened with Sushant and why he could not be saved. Hence, my appeal to everyone is to keep pressing for truth so that not only us but all of Sushant’s supporters and well-wishers can find peace,” he added.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Follow @htshowbiz for more