Shweta Singh Kirti shares childhood pic of Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘When you see injustice, fight harder’

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 14:44 IST

Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has shared a picture of her brother along with a quote by American author Brad Meltzer. The black and white image shows a closeup of Sushant as a toddler.

She wrote, “When you believe in something, fight for it. And when you see injustice fight harder than you’ve ever fought before. _- Brad meltzer_* #globalprayers4ssr #warriors4ssr #cbi4ssr.”

Earlier in the day, Shweta also posted a throwback video of Sushant where he could be seen celebrating with his sisters. Shweta later deleted the post. The video, shot by Sushant himself, showed the siblings having a good laugh sitting on a bed, perhaps overjoyed with the news of him bagging the lead role in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, a biopic on cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. “This is Mahendra Singh Dhoni,” one of Sushant’s sisters says, pointing at the actor. “My brother has become Mahendra Singh Dhoni,” says another sister. “We are so proud of him,” says Shweta.

Shweta had captioned the video, “We had joy, we had fun! We had seasons in the sun. But the smile and the song. Like the seasons have all gone.’ How I wish we were all together again...”

Sushant died on June 14, at the age of 34. Several law enforcement agencies such as the Mumbai and Patna police, the Enforcement Directorate, and the Central Bureau of Investigation have been involved in investigating the case. Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik were recently questioned by the ED.

