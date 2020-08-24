e-paper
Khaali Peeli teaser: Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday are on the run in this action-packed thriller, watch

Khaali Peeli teaser: Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday are on the run from the police in this thriller directed by Maqbool Khan.

bollywood Updated: Aug 24, 2020 11:06 IST
Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday in a still from the Khaali Peeli teaser.
A teaser for Khaali Peeli, featuring Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday as outlaws, has just dropped online. Directed by Maqbool Khan, the film seems to be packed with action, as Ishaan is seen punching and kicking their opponents as he is on the run with Ananya.

The one-minute-19-second clip begins with a policeman alerting all units that a boy and girl have escaped in a yellow-and-black taxi after getting into some kind of ‘lafda (trouble)’. Ishaan then introduces himself as the boy being referred to on the police radio and introduces the ‘item’, Ananya, who has run off with him.

While it is not specified exactly why they are on the run, Ishaan says that the trouble is of the ‘alag (next) level’. There is a shot of Ananya running with a bag filled with money and jewellery, followed by shots of both of them running from an assortment of people.

At one point, Ananya points a gun at Ishaan, who asks if she is crazy. She responds by saying that he is one to talk, considering he is on the run after a ‘half murder’. He then draws out his own gun and points it at her.

 

The video ends with Ananya asking what the plan of action is, to which Ishaan says that there are two types of plans. One is the Sachin Tendulkar kind of plan, where you shock the bowler by hitting the ball for a boundary. The second plan is the Virender Sehwag kind of plan, where you just don’t give a damn and go for it. Ananya asks if there is a third, ‘Rahul Dravid type’ plan, which is safe, at which Ishaan smiles.

Khaali Peeli went on floors in September last year. Produced by Himanshu Mehra, Ali Abbas Zafar and Zee Studios, the film was set to hit the theatres on June 12. However, as theatres continue to remain shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic, its release has been stalled.

