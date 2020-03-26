Ananya Panday’s Khaali Peeli is one day away from completing shoot, actor says ‘We don’t know when we will start Shakun’s film’

bollywood

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 09:17 IST

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday, who is in self isolation for past 10 days amid coronavirus outbreak, has opened up on the fate of her upcoming films, Khaali Peeli and Shakun Batra’s next. Khaali Peeli is one day away from completing the shoot and the film also features Ishaan Khatter opposite Ananya.

Ananya told Mid Day, “I am being productive by regularly working out and reading books. We (Khaali Peeli crew ) had only one day of shoot left, but we couldn’t finish the film because everyone’s safety is more important. I hope things get back to normal soon,” she added.

Ananya was also set to begin shooting for Shakun Batra’s yet-untitled relationship drama this month but she told the tabloid that there is no clarity when the project will begin now. Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi will also be seen in the film alongside Ananya.

Earlier this week, Ananya shared a picture in which she could be seen all decked up in a gorgeous black dress. “all dressed up to go out and sit in my living room #QuarantineMood #SelfIsolation #StayHome #StaySafe,” she wrote as she posted the image on Instagram.

She is also spending time in the kitchen in quarantine. She shared pictures of freshly baked cookies from the kitchen. “we baked cookies!! (and by “we” I mean @rysapanday baked cookies -I just danced around the kitchen and ate chocolate chips ) #StayHome #StaySafe #JantaCurfew,” she captioned the image. The cookies looked so mouth-watering even Katrina Kaif commented, “Send me also.”

Apart from Khaali Peeli and Shakun Batra’s film, Ananya also has Vijay Deverakonda’s Bollywood debut project - tentatively titled Fighter.

