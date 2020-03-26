Priyanka Chopra sings a Nick Jonas song, nominates Amitabh Bachchan, Mindy Kaling for Safe Hands challenge. Watch

bollywood

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra took up the Safe Hands Challenge amid the coronavirus outbreak, and not only did she sing a song while washing her hands, it was a song that she wrote with her husband, American singer Nick Jonas.

In a video shared on Instagram, Priyanka says, “Alright guys I was challenged by the WHO to wash my hands for at least 20 seconds so here we go,” before she goes on to wash her hands with liquid soap and water. She further sings in the video, “Wherever you are wash your hands, whoever you are wash your hands. It’s a simple thing to do, let’s do it all and you, let’s wash your hands. That’s it, do it for your safety. Do it for your family’s safety and let us beat this pandemic.” She then sings it on repeat until she is done washing her hands, Priyanka is wearing a white top and blue denims in the video.

“I accept the #SafeHands challenge @DrTedros. One of the main takeaways from our IG live chat yesterday was the importance of washing your hands properly. It’s a simple action that can help save lives and flatten the curve. And here’s a song to ensure you’re doing this for at least 20 seconds. co-written by @nickjonas. I nominate @katebosworth, @mindykaling, @nickjonas, @parineetichopra and @amitabhbachchan. Namaste,” she wrote alongside the video.

Late Tuesday, Priyanka held an Instagram Live conversation with World Health Organisation (WHO) experts and busted some myths about the about coronavirus. WHO General-Director Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO’s Technical Lead for COVID-19, were a part of the live conversation.

Both Priyanka and Nick celebrated Holi in India, where they also participated in a party thrown by Isha Ambani. Since their return to the US, they have been in self quarantine at their Los Angeles home. Deepika Padukone was among the first Indian celebs to have taken up the Safe Hands Challenge.

