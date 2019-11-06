Khaali Peeli: Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday shoot action sequence in Mumbai’s busy Bhendi Bazaar

bollywood

Actors Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday have reportedly shot a high-octane chase sequence for their first film together, Khaali Peeli, in the busy Bhendi Bazaar area of Mumbai. It is allegedly the first time ever that an action sequence was shot in the area. The Maqbool Khan directorial is scheduled to hit the theatre on June 12, 2020.

A Mumbai Mirror report quoted a source as saying, “It was a night shoot spread across four days in Mumbai. In the sequence, the leads are in a cab and being chased by the baddies down the bylanes of Bhendi Bazaar. It comes at an important juncture of the story. The unit had also sought permissions from the authorities to shoot in the lanes.”

Maqbool told the tabloid, “This is the first time ever in Bollywood that someone has shot an action sequence amid the chaos of Bhendi Bazaar. It was quite an experience.” Khaali Peeli is bankrolled by Ali Abbas Zadar and Zee Studios.

In the first look picture that Ishaan had shared earlier, he flaunted six pack abs but had a stern look on his face. He stood with his hand around Ananya’s shoulder, who wore a crop top and shorts. The two stood besides a taxi parked behind them. The film is likely to be based on the lead pair’s one night journey and is set in Mumbai, where the taxis are popularly called ‘kaali peeli (black and yellow cabs)’. The film went on the floors on September 11.

Ishaan made his debut with Majid Majidi’s Beyond The Clouds and was soon paired opposite Janhvi Kapoor in Dhadak, which also marked the Bollywood debut of Boney Kapoor’s daughter. It was a remake of the National Film Award winning Sairat. Ishaan may be soon seen in Ram Madhvani’s next, which may see him alongside star brother Shahid Kapoor in the lead role with Ishaan playing the role of his brother on screen

Ananya, on the other hand, made her debut with Student of the Year 2 and has completed work on Kartik Aaryan’s Pati Patni Aur Woh.

