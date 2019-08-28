Khaali Peeli first look: Ananya Panday to play ‘an item’ opposite Ishaan Khatter in her next. See pic

bollywood

Aug 28, 2019

Actors Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter are set to be paired opposite each other in their next film titled Khaali Peeli. The film will be co-produced by Ali Abbas Zafar of Bharat fame.

Ishaan shared the first look of the film on Instagram with the caption in Hindi, “Ek dedh shana, ek item, ek taxi aur ek raat ki kahani. Apun la rahe hain 2020 ki sabse rapchip picture. Its time for It’s time for #KhaaliPeeli (A street-smart guy, an item, a taxi and the story of one night. We are bringing the most awesome film of 2020. Its time for Khaali Peeli).”

Ishaan can be seen flaunting his six pack abs with a stern look on his face as he stands with his hand around Ananya’s shoulder, who is in a crop top and shorts. The two are leaning on to a taxi parked behind them. The film seems to be based on the lead pair’s one night journey. It is expected to be set in Mumbai, where the taxis are popularly called ‘kaali peeli (black and yellow cabs)’.

The film will go on the floors on September 11 and is scheduled to hit theatres on June 12, 2020. Maqbool Khan will direct the movie to be co-produced by Zee Studios, Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Mehra.

Ananya made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2 this year, opposite Tiger Shroff. She is currently working on her next, Pati Patni Aur Woh. It stars Kartik Aaryan as the male lead and also stars Bhumi Pednekar.

Ishaan made his full-fledged acting debut with Majid Majidi’s Beyond The Clouds but shot to fame with Bollywood film, Dhadak, which also marked the Bollywood debut of Boney Kapoor’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor. The film was a remake of the National Film Award winning film, Sairat. He is also rumoured to have been roped in Ram Madhvani’s next. The film may star Shahid Kapoor in the lead role with Ishaan playing the role of his brother on screen.

Aug 28, 2019