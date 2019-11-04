Ananya Panday drops hint about her ‘next director’, shares pic with Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Farah Khan

bollywood

Actor Ananya Panday may be new to the industry but she knows how to keep her fans on their toes and she did so on Sunday! The 21-year old, who is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming outing — Pati, Patni Aur Woh with Bhumi Pednekar and Kartik Aaryan, dropped a major hint about her upcoming collaboration, indicating that she may be working with filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan in her next film.

Sharing Farah Khan’s post on her Instagram story, the Student of the Year 2 debutant wrote, “We love u!! My next director.” The post featured Ananya with her Pati, Patni Aur Woh co-actors posing with Farah. Details about the project are still under wraps and it is to be seen what are the two working on.

Ananya’s film, Pati Patni Aur Woh, is an adaptation of the 1978 drama of the same name, which featured Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in the lead roles. The original one revolved around a married couple Ranjeet (Sanjeev) and Sharda (Vidya) and how things change after he gets involved with his secretary Nirmala (Ranjeeta).

Apart from her venture with Bhumi and Kartik, Ananya is filming for Khaali Peeli which commenced earlier in September. Her co-star in the film is Ishaan Khatter. The film is being directed by Maqbool Khan and is bankrolled by Ali Abbas Zafar and Zee Studios.

Khaali Peeli is scheduled to hit the theatre on June 12 next year. Ananya, debuted this year in Karan Johar’s SOTY 2 which also marked the launch of Tara Sutaria. The film was a sequel to the 2012 hit Student of the Year, which introduced Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra to the celluloid world.

Ananya celebrated her 21st birthday on October 30 and her co-star Kartik surprised the birthday girl with a delectable chocolate cake on the film’s sets a day before her birthday.

