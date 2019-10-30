Ananya Panday does an Alia Bhatt on her 21st birthday, Kartik Aaryan says ‘violence vali umar ho gayi ladki ki’. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 18:17 IST

Ananya Panday, who made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2, turned 21 on Wednesday and called it her best year ever. The actor is currently shooting for her next, Pati Patni Aur Woh with Kartik Aaryan. The latter shared a candid video from the sets of the film to tease her on her birthday.

In the video, Kartik teases her saying, “Problem kya hai? Problem ye hai ki tu ek ladki hai.” Ananya gives him a befitting reply by mouthing Alia Bhatt’s popular dialogue from the film, Gully Boy. She says, “Mere boyfriend ke saath gulu gulu karegi to dhoptungi usko.”

Sharing the video with her wrong age, Kartik wrote, “Violence vali umar ho gayi ladki ki. Happy 31st @ananyapanday.” Ananya reacted to the post saying, “I’ll kick you.” The video got almost 6 lakh likes within an hour.

During the day, Ananya celebrated her birthday with the media by cutting a chocolate cake. She wore a short denim dress and took a bite or two of the cake.

Ananya Panday cuts her birthday cake.

Ananya Panday again cut a birthday cake outside her dance class in the evening.

A day before, she celebrated her birthday on the sets of the film, Pati Patni Aur Woh. While Kartik plays the husband in the film, Bhumi Pednekar plays his wife and Ananya his girlfriend. Bhumi also shared a glamourous picture of her and wrote, “Here’s wishing this cute little girl @ananyapanday a very happy birthday. May this year be full of all things amazing #PatniAurWoh.” Ananya replied to her saying, “ Thank u hottttie.”

Tara Sutaria wished Ananya Panday by sharing an unseen picture from behind the scenes of Student of the Year 2.

Ananya’s Student of the Year 2 co-star Tara Sutaria also wished her with a candid picture. She shared it on her Instagram stories with the caption, “What’s Ananya Panday’s birthday without another cuddly photograph with her favourite (needy) co-star...Happy happy birthday little scorpio Baby AP! Here’s to you.”

