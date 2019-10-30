Happy birthday Ananya Panday: On Pati Patni Aur Woh actor’s 21st birthday, check out her 10 most adorable childhood pics

bollywood

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 08:35 IST

Actor Ananya Panday turns 21 on Wednesday and to mark her birthday, we have just the cutest treat for her fans. On her special day, we bring you her 10 most adorable pictures.

Even though we are starting the celebrations quite early in the day, Ananya’s mother still beat us to it. Bhavana Panday shared two adorable childhood pictures of the actor on Tuesday, a whole day before the big day.

“From my little Baby Girl to all grown up tomorrow !!! Love you my pudding !!! #turning21 #timeflies @ananyapanday,” she captioned a picture with Ananya. “Love you and so proud of you my little girl !! Keep Shining brighter and brighter!! #timeflies #21tomorrow,” she wrote with another. In one the pictures, Ananya is seen wearing a lehenga while smiling for the camera in her mothers’ arms and in another, she is seen as a little baby while Bhavana holds her up for a picture.

Even her co-star Kartik Aaryan shared pictures and videos with Ananya as she celebrated her birthday a day earlier on the sets of their film, Pati Patni Aur Woh . “Not her birthday yet! AP: Attention Problems,” he wrote with a video of her cutting a cake on the sets with rest of the crew. She wore a sash and a crown in true birthday girl fashion.

Check out her 10 childhood pics here:

Ananya made her Bollywood debut with last year’s Student of the Year 2. The film was directed by Punit Malhotra and also starred Tiger Shroff and another debutant Tara Sutaria. Ananya will now be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh and with Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli.

Other than her film projects, Ananya has also started on a mission to clean up social media by doing away with abusive language and creating positivity through her campaign, #SwachhSocialMedia. She says the idea didn’t stem from her own experience of being bullied online. It’s more because she wants to set an example for people who feel like they can’t stand up for themselves.

“My reason to start So Positive and #SwachhSocialMedia campaign was inspired by what Mahatma Gandhi had said, ‘Be the change that you wish to see in the world’. I started because once someone takes an action or one person stands up to a bully or stands up for what’s correct and they believe in, even though it might be the smallest of things... you might not feel like it can make such a big difference. I feel like if one person makes a change then everyone follows and if you want to see a change in the world, you should start it,” Ananya, who was caught in a fake certificate row, told IANS.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan trolled for his Diwali wish, Shabana Azmi is appalled and says ‘Islam is not so weak’

“I didn’t necessarily start because I was bullied on social media. I did go through something but I feel like it’s more for people who don’t have a voice. I want to set an example for people who feel like they can’t stand up for themselves. I want to build a community for them,” she added.

Talking about her birthday, Ananya said: “I am turning 21 on October 30. I am very excited. I am planning on going to the US to spend time with my best friend who studies there, and a lot of friends study there. I am spending my 21st birthday and Halloween in the US. This will be a little break since I have not taken a break since Student of the Year 2’ released.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 08:34 IST