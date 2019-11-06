Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla nominated for two weeks for getting violent with Mahira Sharma, Twitter stands with him

tv

Once again, Bigg Boss 13 witnessed a major violent incident and Sidharth Shukla was the one who aggravated the situation. In a repeat of sorts, Shukla got violent with Mahira and she complained about his behaviour and Bigg Boss reprimanded him and nominated him for evictions for two weeks. However, his fans were quick to make #WeSupportSidharthShukla one of the top trends on Twitter India.

During a task on Tuesday’s episode, Sidharth picked a sack that Mahira already had her hands on. Sidharth tried to pull the sack towards himself and it triggered a fight between them. She blamed Sidharth for playing an aggressive game and getting violent with her. Bigg Boss reprimanded Sidharth for losing his cool and said he will be nominated for next two weeks for eviction from the house.

Earlier, Bigg Boss announced the Bigg Boss transportation services task. It was the first captaincy task after the new contestants’ entry. The house was divided in two teams -- Asim’s team and Paras’ team for the task. Asim’s team included Sidharth Shukla, Aarti Singh, Hindustani Bhau, Himanshi Sharma and Shefali Jariwala. Paras’ team included Arhaan, Khesari, Tehseen Poonawala, Mahira Sharma and Shehnaz Gill. Asim and Paras were the sanchalaks of this task.

When the task began, both the teams had to collect stock from the godown in the garden area, with the winner being the one with more stock. Both the teams had to stamp the stock picked by them with their team’s stamp. When the second truck horn buzzer rang, both the teams had to load their stock in the truck and only one person was allowed to do so.

Check out some of the reactions that flooded social media soon after the episode ended last night:

A fan wrote, “Notanki chalu hi rhti h #ShehnazGill k sympathy chahiye kase b bullshit girl.. I hate u.. #SidharthShukla alwys support kia or isne kya kia shukla k sath..”

Another one explained why Mahira was the one in the wrong: “Kudh beech me jaake giri hai wo pagal mahira. Sid ne touch b nahi kiya. Sid is hefty so when he pulled the property towards him obviously she fell because she is weak. He did not touch her. Why she has to go behind sid always. #SidharthShukla.”

Another fan wrote, “The ONLY real bond in that house is of #SidharthShukla and #AsimRiaz ! They are honest with each other! How they cleared their misunderstanding was by leaving aside fake angles. Brotherhood wins this season #BiggBoss13 @sidharth_shukla.”

