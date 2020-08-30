Sushant Singh Rajput asked me to delete hard drive after Disha Salian’s death: Siddharth Pithani to ED

bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend and flatmate Siddharth Pithani told the Enforcement Directorate that the actor had told him to delete old videos on him on his hard drive, following the death of Sushant’s one-time manager Disha Salian. Sushant died just a few days later, on June 14.

In his statement to the ED, which India Today has accessed and reports is similar to the one he gave to the Central Bureau of Investigation, Siddharth said that Sushant became very upset about his name being linked to Disha’s death. Disha served as his interim manager after his old manager got injured.

On June 10, two days after Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty had left the house, the late actor told Siddharth to delete old videos.”Sushant’s name was being linked to her death and this led to added tension for Sushant. As asked by Sushant, I deleted all the data about his videos, his songs etc from his hard disk,” he said.

Siddharth also said that Sushant’s health deteriorated after Rhea left. The actor’s sister, Meetu, stayed with them from June 8 to June 12, when she, too, left because she wanted to be with her family.

In an older interview to Zoom TV, Siddharth had provided more details about what transpired at this time. He said that Sushant kept crying the day he learned of Disha’s death. “His sister was there to take of him that time. She fed him, gave him water. His sister came over the day Rhea left. The following day this incident happened, and that affected him so much. He fainted also. His sister and me were in the same room. We all saw how badly it affected him,” he said.

