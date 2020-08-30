e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut says top actor tried to silence her because she knows ‘secrets’ about his drug overdose

Kangana Ranaut says top actor tried to silence her because she knows ‘secrets’ about his drug overdose

Actor Kangana Ranaut has claimed to have witnessed drug consumption on the sets of a top actor’s film.

bollywood Updated: Aug 30, 2020 07:49 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Kangana Ranaut claims to have seen drug use on a set.
Actor Kangana Ranaut has alleged that a ‘top star’ had a drug overdose and tried to get her jailed because she knows secrets about him. In an interview to Republic TV, Kangana said that she was witness to drug consumption on the sets of the star’s film.

She said, recalling a shoot in Las Vegas, “At that time, his girlfriend, who was a foreigner, used to be there with him. Every night there used to be parties and drugs used to flow like water. Drugs like LSD, cocaine, and ecstasy pills they’d even consume during the day.” She said that the actor was even admitted to Kokilaben hospital after he overdosed. “He got a reaction into his lungs I think, however, the hospital won’t reveal it and the matter was done and dusted there itself,” she said.

Kangana said that the actor tried to discredit her because “I know these secrets.” She said, alleging 99% of Bollywood consumes drugs, “If they are mighty and powerful, how can I harm them? Then why do they want to put me behind bars? They know that I know these secrets so they tried to discredit me, termed me bipolar, or get me killed.”

Also read: Kangana Ranaut says she was drugged by a ‘character actor’ when she was struggling, talks about ‘drugs nexus’ in Bollywood

Kangana had also claimed that a character actor she’d met when she first moved to Bollywood would spike her drinks and became violent with her. Kangana has been commenting on issues such as groupism and nepotism ever since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Claiming to have a connection to the late actor, despite never having met him, Kangana has even offered her cooperation to the agencies investigating his death.

Sushant died on June 14, and his father filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty for abetting his suicide and misappropriating his funds. The case is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Enforcement Directorate, and the Narcotics Control Bureau.

