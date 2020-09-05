e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 05, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister reacts to Showik Chakraborty arrest: ‘Thank you God, keep guiding all of us in the direction of truth’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister reacts to Showik Chakraborty arrest: ‘Thank you God, keep guiding all of us in the direction of truth’

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti expressed her happiness after the arrest of Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty, late on Friday evening. Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda was also arrested.

bollywood Updated: Sep 05, 2020 08:43 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shweta Singh Kirti expressed her happiness as Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Rhea Chakraborty’s brother probing a drugs angle in Sushant Singh Rajput death case.
Shweta Singh Kirti expressed her happiness as Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Rhea Chakraborty’s brother probing a drugs angle in Sushant Singh Rajput death case.
         

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti expressed her sense of relief after the news of the arrest of Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik, by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), broke. She took to Twitter to express her feelings.

Shweta wrote: “Thank you God Keep guiding all of us in the direction of TRUTH! #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #GreatStartNCB #Warriors4SRR #Flag4SSR.” She also shared the screengrab of the news.

 

On Friday morning as the NCB conducted a raid at Rhea’s residence, she had put out a jubilant tweet and said: “Good going NCB... Thank You God. #GreatStartNCB.” The NCB is also investigating the Sushant Singh Rajput death case after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) found evidence of a drugs angle while looking into financial irregularities.

Other than Showik Chakraborty, NCB on Friday arrested Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda in connection with the drugs probe linked to actor Sushant’s death, officials said. Various angles surrounding the death of the 34-year-old actor are being probed by three federal agencies, the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) being the other two.

Showik and Samuel have been arrested under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, a senior NCB officer said. Both Showik and Miranda have been named as accused by the ED and the CBI in the FIRs registered by them in Sushant ’s death case.

The sections pressed against them, the official said, are 20(b) that deals with production, manufacture, possession, selling, purchase and transport of cannabis, 28 (punishment for attempt to commit offences), 29 (punishment for abetment and criminal conspiracy) and 27(a) that defines punishment for financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders.

Showik and Samuel will be produced before a local court on Saturday. The two are required to be put under custodial interrogation to unravel more details about the procurement, transportation and usage of the narcotics. The agency has a “strong case”, the officer said. The arrests came after over 10 hours of questioning of the two, who were brought to the agency’s office in Ballard Estate area, Mumbai after their premises were raided early morning.

Accompanied by police officials, the NCB searched the residence of Showik in Santa Cruz (West) and Miranda’s house in suburban Andheri (West) from 6:30 am. Showik lives with sister Rhea. The search teams included women officials and they were seen wearing masks and gloves and using multiple vehicles.

NCB Deputy Director (operations) K P S Malhotra, who is heading the probe team of the agency, was seen leading the search and he told media persons on the ground that the houses of Showik and Miranda were being searched which was a “procedural” action.

Sushant was found dead at his Bandra flat on June 14.

(With PTI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Rajnath Singh meets Chinese defence minister, calls for bringing ties ‘back on right track’
Rajnath Singh meets Chinese defence minister, calls for bringing ties ‘back on right track’
Economy to LAC: Opposition charts plan to corner Centre
Economy to LAC: Opposition charts plan to corner Centre
Crowd management a challenge, we’ll need public support: DMRC chief Mangu Singh
Crowd management a challenge, we’ll need public support: DMRC chief Mangu Singh
Nitish expedites pending cases of atrocity against Dalits as battle for votes intensifies
Nitish expedites pending cases of atrocity against Dalits as battle for votes intensifies
Covid-19: 4 million milestone paints a grim picture nationally
Covid-19: 4 million milestone paints a grim picture nationally
Rhea Chakraborty’s brother, Samuel Miranda to be produced in court today
Rhea Chakraborty’s brother, Samuel Miranda to be produced in court today
Very nasty situation along India-China border: Donald Trump
Very nasty situation along India-China border: Donald Trump
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In