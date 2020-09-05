Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister reacts to Showik Chakraborty arrest: ‘Thank you God, keep guiding all of us in the direction of truth’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 08:43 IST

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti expressed her sense of relief after the news of the arrest of Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik, by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), broke. She took to Twitter to express her feelings.

Shweta wrote: “Thank you God Keep guiding all of us in the direction of TRUTH! #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #GreatStartNCB #Warriors4SRR #Flag4SSR.” She also shared the screengrab of the news.

On Friday morning as the NCB conducted a raid at Rhea’s residence, she had put out a jubilant tweet and said: “Good going NCB... Thank You God. #GreatStartNCB.” The NCB is also investigating the Sushant Singh Rajput death case after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) found evidence of a drugs angle while looking into financial irregularities.

Other than Showik Chakraborty, NCB on Friday arrested Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda in connection with the drugs probe linked to actor Sushant’s death, officials said. Various angles surrounding the death of the 34-year-old actor are being probed by three federal agencies, the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) being the other two.

Showik and Samuel have been arrested under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, a senior NCB officer said. Both Showik and Miranda have been named as accused by the ED and the CBI in the FIRs registered by them in Sushant ’s death case.

The sections pressed against them, the official said, are 20(b) that deals with production, manufacture, possession, selling, purchase and transport of cannabis, 28 (punishment for attempt to commit offences), 29 (punishment for abetment and criminal conspiracy) and 27(a) that defines punishment for financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders.

Showik and Samuel will be produced before a local court on Saturday. The two are required to be put under custodial interrogation to unravel more details about the procurement, transportation and usage of the narcotics. The agency has a “strong case”, the officer said. The arrests came after over 10 hours of questioning of the two, who were brought to the agency’s office in Ballard Estate area, Mumbai after their premises were raided early morning.

Accompanied by police officials, the NCB searched the residence of Showik in Santa Cruz (West) and Miranda’s house in suburban Andheri (West) from 6:30 am. Showik lives with sister Rhea. The search teams included women officials and they were seen wearing masks and gloves and using multiple vehicles.

NCB Deputy Director (operations) K P S Malhotra, who is heading the probe team of the agency, was seen leading the search and he told media persons on the ground that the houses of Showik and Miranda were being searched which was a “procedural” action.

Sushant was found dead at his Bandra flat on June 14.

(With PTI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more