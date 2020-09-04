Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta says ‘great start’ as NCB raids Rhea Chakraborty’s home

bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, shared a jubilant tweet after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted a raid at Rhea Chakraborty’s house on Friday morning. “Good going NCB... Thank You God. #GreatStartNCB,” she wrote on Twitter.

The NCB joined the investigation into Sushant’s death after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) found evidence of a drugs angle while looking into financial irregularities. The late actor’s family has alleged that Rhea administered drugs to him without his knowledge, a charge that she has denied.

Good going NCB... Thank You God. 🙏 #GreatStartNCB — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) September 4, 2020

NCB sources told Hindustan Times that Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda and Rhea’s brother Showik Chakraborty’s names were revealed during the interrogation of two alleged drug peddlers. The agency conducted searches at their residences on Friday morning and summoned them for questioning at their office in South Mumbai.

A senior IPS officer from NCB said, “Some evidence has been collected from the house of Miranda and Showik during the searches conducted. But the investigation is at a very preliminary stage and details of the evidence gathered from their residence cannot be revealed at the moment.

Earlier, in an interview to India Today, Rhea denied any links with drugs and claimed that Sushant was a recreational marijuana user. “Yes, Sushant used to smoke marijuana, he used to take it even before he met me. He started this during Kedarnath. I used to control him in this department only. He was a man of his own choices and nobody could stop him,” she said.

Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde had also issued a statement that she had never taken drugs in her life and was willing to undergo a blood test to prove it.

Sushant’s father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea in July, alleging abetment to suicide. Vikas Singh, the lawyer representing Sushant’s family in the case against Rhea, said in a press conference on Wednesday, “After the events that have unfolded after the registration of the FIR, the family has doubts that it could be murder as well. But we are leaving it to the investigation. We hope that the CBI will get to the bottom of this.”

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

