Sushmita Sen wishes daughter Renee, her ‘first love’, on 21st birthday: ‘What a journey this has been’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 13:30 IST

Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee turned 21 on Friday and the actor shared birthday wishes for her. Sharing photos that included a striking black-and-white picture of Renee presumably clicked by Sushmita, she wrote, “Happy Birthday my first love. You are 21. What a journey this has been, Shona...One that has definitely brought me closer to God.”

She also posted photos featuring younger daughter Alisah, “I pray you find the courage to be the most authentic version of yourself and always be relentless in the pursuit of your happiness. May all your dreams manifest with hard work and undying passion. Come on big girl...The world awaits. I love you, Renee.” The Aarya actor added, “Renee’s photo shoot by Maa”.

Mother to Renee and Alisah, who turned 11 in August, Sushmita has often said that they ‘were born from heart’. “The wisest decision I made at the age of 24 was to become a mother. It stabilised my life. People think it was a great act of charity and wonderful action but it was self-preservation. It was me protecting myself,” she had told IANS in an interview. Sushmita adopted Renee when she was 24.

In June this year, Sushmita had shared a throwback photo featuring her and Renee and wrote, “Sometimes I look at these pictures & wonder, when I see Renee & me even at age 2 yrs & 26yrs old...the child was always me!!! It’s magical to realise I am the one who’s been mothered all along!!! #sharing #precious #memories #mother #daughter #journey I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.”

A former Miss Universe, Sushmita made her debut with Dastak in 1996 and went on to do films such as Biwi No 1, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and No Problem. She took a long sabbatical from films, returning earlier this year with the web series Aarya.